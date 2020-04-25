After the success of the documentary The Last Dance about Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls, ESPN reported last Friday that Kobe Bryant could be the protagonist of a new documentary similar to the one recently released by Netflix. In the last two years of his career before his retirement, cameras followed the Lakers player everywhere.

According to the aforementioned television channel, The Los Angeles Lakers star gave a film crew privileged access to the team’s locker room, practice and travel during the 2015/16 season., the last of his 20 years with the franchise. In fact, their last game was covered by up to six cameramen who recorded how Kobe wrote another page in basketball history.

In that game against the Utah Jazz, his retirement, he scored 60 points at 37 years old. «They had unprecedented and much greater access than anyone before, “ John Black, who headed the Lakers’ public relations department for 27 years, told ESPN. “We allowed them to do as much as we could within what the league allowed, and sometimes, with a wink and looking the other way, we allowed them even more.”

According to sources consulted by ESPN, it is not yet known what will happen to this material. The images were in the editing period to prepare a possible documentary that would be released in a few years and Bryant himself would have seen them a few months before he passed away and made his comments. “It is unlikely that those plans have changed,” the sources told the network.

The Last Dance, a total success

The truth is that Kobe’s death on January 26 shocked the NBA world. Given the success of Jordan’s documentary, which has had an audience of more than six million viewers, the possibilities of making one of ‘the Black Mamba’ grow. In addition, The Last Dance has had great expectations among the players.

Some of Bryant’s teammates in his last campaign, like Larry Nance Jr. recognized that filming put them in a difficult situation, since those Lakers had nothing to do with the global phenomenon that “The Last Dance” narrates.

«It was really cool because it’s the Black Mamba. But at the same time, that’s also the worst season in Lakers history. So while I’m very proud to be playing in the NBA with that absolute legend, it’s not something I’m trying to revive, “said Nance, a current Cleveland Cavaliers player.