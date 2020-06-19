More revelations of the fateful trip that caused the death of Kobe Bryant And your daughter. As revealed by his personal assistant at Yahoo Sport, the Lakers legend would have rescheduled his flight time the night before.

The decision of Kobe Bryant It would have been triggered since I wanted to see another previous game. For this reason, the American changed the trip he had planned for 9:45 with his daughter Gianna and six other people by 9:00 in the morning.

All this information comes after it was known that the helicopter pilot who crashed on a hill in the middle of the fog, causing his death was confused at the time of the accident, as he reported that he was ascending when he was actually descending. This information was released by federal investigators in documents published this Wednesday.

The pilot Ara Zobayan He radioed air traffic controllers that he was climbing 4,000 feet to overcome the clouds, when in reality the helicopter was hurtling toward a hill where it crashed northwest of Los Angeles, killing all nine people aboard. from the ship.

Vanessa Bryant, the ex-player’s widow, is now seeking damages in her wrongful death lawsuit against the helicopter company, to which she would claim hundreds of millions of dollars.