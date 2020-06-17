All teams in the NBA They have made great signings throughout their history. However, whether via draft or transfer, each and every one of the 30 franchises that exist have made notable mistakes when selecting members of their staff.

Therefore, we are going to review which players have not been forgotten by the fans and not precisely because of their good work on the court, according to the Medium page. Some of the names that we are going to see may be debatable, while others have performed so poorly that managers still must ask themselves what crossed their minds to undertake these signings.

Atlanta Hawks: Ed Macauley. This player did not have a precisely mediocre career, since he was 6 times All-Star with the Boston Celtics. But when you consider that he was one of those involved in the transfer of Bill Russell, the Hawks fans will surely not be happy. Still, Macauley is in the Hall of Fame.

Boston Celtics: Len Bias. The reason why it is chosen is very different and quite sad. This player was destined to dominate the NBA, but two days after his draft pick he died of an overdose. It was never known how far it could have gone.

Brooklyn Nets: Dennis Hopson. The New Jersey Nets owned the third pick in the 1987 draft and chose a player who traded three years later. The reason for putting him on this list are the names that come after him on the list: Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller or Horace Grant

Charlotte Hornets: Vlade Divac. If we dwell solely on the merits in the franchise, the chosen name should be Adam Morrison. What happens is that the name they let escape to obtain the Serbian was Kobe Bryant.

Chicago Bulls: Tyrus Thomas. Surely many people do not remember that one of the most successful franchises in history selected LaMarcus Aldridge in number two of the 2006 draft. However, the power forward was exchanged for this player who passed without penalty or glory in the NBA.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Anthony Bennett. It is still recent, but no one has any doubt that this player’s career is very difficult to take off. Four franchises and each one has been less successful than the previous one

Dallas Mavericks: Randy White. In a draft with Shawn Kemp, Tim Hardaway or Glen Rice, the Texans selected at number eight a player who did not average double digits in any of his seasons.

Denver Nuggets: Nikoloz Tskitishvili. It is possible that the exotic tint of this player made them select him at number five in the 2002 lottery. The result, just 4 points on average per game.

Detroit Pistoins: Darko Milicic. One of the most flagrant mistakes in history. Everyone loved LeBron in 2003 and the Cavs took him. But in a draft with Wade, Bosh or Carmelo, selecting the Serb must have been very painful.

Golden State Warriors: Joe Barry Carroll. A player who didn’t have a bad NBA career. He averaged 17 points, but when you are chosen ahead of Kevin McHale or Robert Parish, the choice can never be considered wise

Houston Rockets: Steve Francis. A player who was an All-Star in his third season and therefore deserved a great contract in the Texans. However, his career went downhill and he ended up playing in China.

Indiana Pacers: Rick Robey. A number three from the 1978 draft that averaged just eight points per game. Few people have heard of this player, which does not say much of such a high selection.

Los Angeles Clippers: Mickael Olowokandi. A Nigerian player with a physique to dominate, but one that showed why the Clippers have always been the poor brother of Hollywood. Another problem was that in this 1998 draft there were names like Dirk Nowitzki, Paul Pierce or Vince Carter

Los Angeles Lakers: Timofey Mozgov. 64 million for 4 years and D´Angelo Russell in the exchange. It was seen coming that it would not be good for the purple and gold, but it was worse, since the Russian did not contribute almost anything.

Memphis Grizzlies: Hasheem Thabeet. Few people trusted this player’s head, but he was selected in second position. Behind him two names that amplify the ruling: James Harden and Stephen Curry.

Miami Heat: Michael Beasley. A player who has gone through a multitude of teams and who has demonstrated the same in all: a lot of talent, but little demonstrated.

Milwaukee Bucks: Robert Traylor. An exchange that came from Dallas and was better known for its weight problems than for its game. Traylor’s « tractor » nickname says it all.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Joe Smith. Jonny Flynn or even Andrew Wiggins could be on this list. But a selection that leaves you without being able to select 5 consecutive years in the draft cannot have discussion.

New Orleans Pelicans: Solomon Hill. 48 million in 4 years for a player who did not reach 40% shooting and that was the beginning of the end for Anthony Davis in the team.

New York Knicks: Jerome James. Possibly the most difficult choice on the list. But a player who collected 30 million to make a good game has to be named.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Olden Polynice. Scottie Pippen’s rights in the 1987 draft well deserve to be selected as the worst choice in a franchise.

Orlando Magic. Fran Vázquez. An eleventh position in the draft that has not made its debut with the Florida ones.

Philadelphia 76ers: Andrew Bynum. Andre Igoudala, Nikola Vucevic or Mo Harkless were the players who entered the transfer of a player on which to build a team. However, injuries prevented him from reigning.

Phoenix Suns: Dragan Bender. The Croatian seems very young for this list. But it has contributed absolutely nothing to the franchise and its future seems close to Europe.

Portland Trail Blazers: Sam Bowie. Chosen before Michael Jordan Need I say more?

Sacramento Kings: Pervis Ellison. Another player who was expected a lot, but who was punished by injuries too much.

San Antonio Spurs: Alfredick Hughes. A player who played a single season in the NBA, making the decision easy.

Toronto Raptors: Rafael Araujo. Many would say that it is Andrea Bargnani, but the Italian participated, at least, in the transfer of Kawhi Leonard many years later. However, the Brazilian did not reach 400 points with the Canadians.

Utah Jazz: John Drew. Dominique Wilkins was the man who could have had the Jazz in their ranks. But they preferred a player who missed 100 of his first 150 games.

Washington Wizards: Kwame Brown. The first selection of Michael Jordan under the command of the capitals has this dubious honor. A mediocre race for a number one