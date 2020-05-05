This week in ‘The Last Dance’ we hit a direct blow to the heart and it is that although it was known that Kobe Bryant, died in January of this year, he appeared in the documentary, we did not expect these revelations. The mythical player of Los Angeles Lakers briefly appeared in chapter 5, giving a special dedication to his mayor older brother ’ Michael Jordan, because he knows that without him ‘I would never have won 5 rings’. It was a great moment.

‘The Last Dance ’, a documentary that narrates the career of Michael Jordan, his last year in Chicago Bulls and the relevant characters in all this time, brought with it a great moment and that is that he spoke of the close relationship that was forged in the 1998 All Stars Game, where MJ was the star of the moment who was in the process of retirement and Kobe Bryant, who with less than 20 years old already knew that he wanted to be ‘The new Michael Jordan’.

In this all-star game the two crossed paths for the first time, since the reflectors would obviously be on Michael Jordan but the media was well focused on Kobe Bryant, because despite being in his second year within the NBA, they knew of his abilities.

Michael Jordan ‘passed over’ him Kobe Bryant because although it was something ‘normal’ to be a novice, it was still impressive. The friendship-brotherhood relationship started right on the playing field, where ‘Black Mamba’ approached MJ and asked about a twist shot he made.

Jordan instead of ‘grow’ he detailed to Kobe Bryant how he did it and even told him that if he ever needed anything or advice, he would help him. Since then Kobe knew that I had the best mentor of all the NBA and so he declared.

“I wouldn’t have five rings without it, because he guided me a lot and gave me great advice. He is like my older brother, “Kobe Bryant mentioned in‘ The Last Dance ’and this is what Michael Jordan said of his dear friend:” Maybe there are people surprised because Kobe and I were great friends … Kobe was my dear friend, he was like my little brother. “

While there were some comparisons between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, ‘Black Mamba’ was never said better than his mayor older brother ’, because he made it clear that everything he is and was, is due to Jordan and not a day goes by when he doesn’t thank you for everything he taught you.

“I hate having discussions about who would win one on one. Some fans say, ‘Hey, Kobe, you would beat Michael one-on-one.’ I think, let’s see, what you’re seeing from me is because of him“Kobe Bryant sentenced in his poignant appearance on ‘The Last Dance’.