KO to childhood cancer – Espabox

Spaceboxing

Raising funds to KO childhood cancer is the goal of The Boxing Event, an evening in which at least a dozen people have shown their interest in participating and are preparing to step into the ring to fight for this solidarity cause.

The evening, which will be held on May 13 at the Palau Alameda de València, will be set in the 30s, the golden age of this type of meeting, and will feature a luxury speaker, gastronomic delicacies and two fights professionals as a final touch.

During it, objects donated by athletes such as Rafael Nadal, David Villa, Amadeo Carboni or Juanfran Garcia, according to sources in the organization.

Artists such as Alaska, Mario vaquerizo or Manuel Casañ (Social Security leader), the Valencian artist Paco Roca (National Comic Award 2008 and Goya for Best Adapted Screenplay 2012) or the actor from “La Casa de Papel” Hovik keuchkerian (former Spanish boxing champion).

This week, and on the occasion of the celebration on February 15 of the International Day of Childhood Cancer, David Franke, from the Kerning agency, and Marián Germes, head of external relations at Aspanion, signed the agreement to celebrate “The Boxing Event”.

From Aspanion, Marian Germes recalled that the situation derived from the pandemic “It has partially forgotten the group of children and adolescents with cancer, and we are convinced that this event can be a good incentive to regain that presence”.

For his part, David Franke stressed that each event that his agency does “Allocates part of the profits to a charitable cause, and few causes are more justified than this”.

“We have created this event because in my native country, the Czech Republic, and in other neighbors such as Poland, evenings of this type are already established among society. Here in Spain, however, it is not so usual “, has indicated.

As noted, “We want to start in Valencia and transfer the model to other cities such as Madrid, Barcelona or Seville. The idea is that businessmen get in the ring to fight for a just cause and taking with them the leitmotiv KO to childhood cancer ”.

Due to the pandemic and as the gyms remain closed, participants will begin training online next week and, starting April 4, they will do it in person.

They have already shown their interest in participating in this project, among others, the guitarist Sergio Batisse; journalist Joan Carles Martí; the vet Jorge Llinás, Roberto Javaloyasby JavalCards; or Miguel Iborra, from Main Logistics, according to the sources, who have indicated that those interested will train in Cristian Morales’ gym, from the Morales Box franchise.

Part of the money raised will go to Aspanion Valencia, an entity that aims to increase the guarantees of survival and the quality of life of children with childhood cancer, adolescents and their families.

For this, Aspanion has five direct intervention programs with families: Psychological-Social and Economic support, coexistence, social cooperation and Volunteering, intervention, prevention and social insertion, and information, dissemination and promotion.

Companies, sponsors or private partners who want to financially support the Aspanion association (Association of Parents of Children with Cancer) can join this initiative.

This time, The Boxing Event turns the situation around and it will be the entrepreneurs themselves who will have their first experience as fighters in the ring, in many cases. All this, in order to support Aspanion, an organization that is in charge of supporting families with children suffering from childhood cancer, to which part of the collection will be directed.

In this way, one of the most anticipated moments of the night will be the sparring between businessmen from different sectors of the city who, after weeks of training under the orders of the five-time champion of Spain Johan “The Talent” Orozco, will be presented from the ring by the speaker Ramon Palomar and “they will try to knock out childhood cancer.”

In addition to the fights between businessmen, the evening will also feature two professional exhibitions (one of them in the female modality) led by Johan “El Talento” Orozco and the five-time world champion Eva María Naranjo, for whom “children are teachers”: “I learn a lot from them and I appreciate being part of this event”, says the champion.

The gala will be presented by the well-known Valencian television communicator À Punt, Nerea Sanfe, and the singer of the Valencian Rock group “El nido de Sam”, and Pablo Forcada. The musical section will be in charge of the saxophonist Enric Peidró and his jazz quartet, who will be in charge of receiving the guests.

The central act of the gala next Thursday will be the charity auction in which celebrities, athletes, actors and artists from the national scene will contribute personal items to give visibility to this cause and raise funds to fight childhood cancer.

The most soccer-oriented part of the auction will be “captained” by three emblems of the city, such as David Villa, Amedeo Carboni and Juanfran García, who have donated various souvenirs from their sports careers to help raise funds. In this way, those who participate in the auction will be able to bid for a shirt from the last stage as a professional in Japan by David Villa or boots with great sentimental and football value from Amedeo Carboni.

In addition, the auction will also feature an artwork by the President of the Valencia CF Footballers Association, Fernando Giner, and a shirt by ATP tennis player Marcel Granollers. Finally, Valencia CF and Levante UD have wanted to collaborate in the initiative by contributing to the auction a shirt signed by the first men’s and women’s team and exclusive garments signed by the athletes in their adapted football section, respectively.

The art world could not be left out of this event and, therefore, a comic by Paco Roca, the book-album by José Manuel Casañ and Roca himself, boxing gloves and a poster of La Casa de Paper, courtesy of Hovik Keuchkerian, and two tickets to the Miguel Bosé concert, thanks to Big Sound Entertainment.

Finally, the auction will surprise all attendees with a pants designed and made exclusively for The Boxing Event by the boxer and participant in Maestros de la Costura on TVE, Álvaro Guerrero.