KO of the year? The brutal coup of the Nigerian Efe Ajagba

Efe Ajagba he is making a name for himself in the ring. The 26-year-old Nigerian fighter achieved a new KO victory last weekend, which definitively buries fears about his physical condition after suffering back problems that led to surgery. That was already behind us, and the African boxer achieved a resounding KO on Brian Howard which allows him to remain undefeated 15-0 with 12 wins by KO.

Ajagba’s blow, achieved in the third round of the evening held at the Osage Casino in Tulsa, United States, has gone around the world. It is not the first to achieve and heavyweights already wonder where their ceiling is. In the action, Ajagba delivered a studied jab to Howard’s body that, when he opened the guard, exposed his face, at which point he received the tremendous direct from the Nigerian.

There are things that this sport produces that there is no equal. The sound of that knockout is on that short list

As ESPN commentator Joe Tessitore himself acknowledged at the evening “there are things that this sport produces that there is none like it. The sound of that knockout is on that short list. ” Brutal.