KO Boxing and The Boxer Club, to the final of the Alannia League

This Saturday, Day 3 of the Liga4Boxing Alannia Resorts 2020-2021 was played. Triple confrontation on this day to recover the delay of Day 1 between Taknara and Real Murcia which could not be held at the time due to health restrictions on movement. The boxing afternoon began with the aforementioned meeting between the island and Murcia. The latter started with a 0-1 advantage in the scoreboard due to the absence by Taknara of his 52kg boxer. In the 56 kg category, Real Murcia presented Gabriel Escobar who, although weighing more than his own, took the victory by unanimous decision against Andres López from the Canary Islands. However Javier Barroso in the 60 kg category. He added the first point for the Canaries by beating the Murcian Francisco Rodriguez by referee intervention: RSC. The 63kg fight was huge in this match where the Real Murcia representative, Jaime Romero, once again put Murcia in an advantageous position, 2-3 for Murcia. The island team fought until the end for the draw but it could not be. The 75kg duel also declined in favor of the Murcians, putting the final 2-4 for Real Murcia, who, with this victory, already has a hole in the final at four with the group leader, Emporio Valenciano.

Then the 9th match of Day 3 took center stage with a very high level duel between KO Boxing and Mallorca Lions. He yielded the point in the minimum category the first. But he won the match in the 56kg category putting the provisional tables on the scoreboard. Beautiful and even meeting in the next category where KO Boxing could not give up and yet he did. The Balearic Brando Coronel added another point for those from Mallorca. But KO Boxing did not give up the duel and won the disputed 63kg. In the next weight the local team did not present 69kg so they gave the point to Mallorca Lions putting things very in their favor. Something that Miguel Cuadrado confirmed in 75kg putting the final 2-4 in favor of the islands, placing their team with great options to be in the play off of the competition if The Boxer Club team did not find victory in the next duel.

Last meeting on Saturday with a critical match to stay alive in the next phase of the competition. The Murcian Federation against The Boxer Club team. The Murcian team started with an advantage with a 1-0 for not presenting boxer TBC in the minimum category. However, from the beginning, the importance of scoring points by both teams was noted. Thus, in a disputed initial meeting in 56kg, the Madrid team opened the scoring, winning Alberto Motos by unanimous decision. Something that the Madrid team also ratified in the 60kg category, where they also achieved the points. The next 60kg match generated excitement as the Murcia player added the victory for his team maintaining the options until the end. But The Boxer Club had very clear ideas to find a place in the playoffs and did so, taking the victories in the 69 and 75kg categories, putting a 2-4 on the final scoreboard.

With the three games played that together with the next two of the next March 20 Within Group B, the regular group phase will be closed, which will give way to the long-awaited play-off duels.