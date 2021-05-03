KO artist Maciej Gierzsewski renews his contract with BRAVE Combat Federation: ‘I’m going for the title’

DISTRICT OF SEEF._ After another impressive performance under the bright lights of the BRAVE CF Arena, lightweight Maciej Gierszewski landed a new multi-fight contract with the organization of MMA fastest growing in the world.

The Polish representative is coming off a great victory over the veteran Felipe Silva for KO in the first round of BRAVE CF 50 and he’s ready to compete for the world title.

Gierzsewski burst onto the scene for the first time with a perfect knockout of Cyan cowley on BRAVE CF 24. He followed that incredible performance with a spot in the main event of Brave cf 28 against John brewin losing by an arm lever in the first round.

“Magic Man” made several improvements and came back with a vengeance, finishing with Bogdan suru upon his return to Romania. Lost a close decision against the fighter of the year BRAVE CF 2020, Rolando Dy, before bouncing back with a vendetta against Silva.

“I am pleased to announce that I have just signed a new contract with the BRAVE Combat Federation. Thanks to the BRAVE CF family and my management team. It looks like busy times are ahead! I come for that title! », announced an excited Gierszewski.