Knoxville and Steve-O think it will be the last

Johnny knoxville Y Steve-O they think that ‘Jackass 4‘It will be the last installment of the saga. What happened to the members of’Jackass‘, the most beast of MTV series.’Jackass 4‘has a release date of October 21, 2021.

‘Jackass 4‘(Jeff Tremaine, 2021) is approaching its premiere in a very different way than its first three installments did, pillars of what MTV of the 2000s intended to become before transforming into a simple fishing ground of, well, more than the same.

Twenty years after the creation of ‘Jackass‘(Jeff Tremaine, Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, 2000), the series in which different stuntmen, skaters and sounded pros put their bodies to the test with painful, disgusting and hilarious tests, Johnny knoxville Y Steve-O They talk about the new film as the end point to a stage that could not drag on much more.

“You can only take certain risks before something irreversible happens,” says Knoxville in an interview with GQ. “I feel like I’ve been very lucky to take a chance and keep walking.”

“Shooting Jackass at this age is a lot like what it always was, but with two big differences,” says Steve-O. “Our bones break much more easily and it takes less to render us completely unconscious. We need more time to wake up ”.

‘Jackass, the movie‘(Jeff Tremaine, 2002),’Jackass 2: Even More‘(Jeff Tremaine, 2006) and’Jackass 3D‘(Jeff Tremaine, 2010) brought together in movie theaters a whole generation of protoyoutubers and donkey lovers who wanted to choke out loud with popcorn watching their heroes have a hard time so that they could have a good time. ‘Jackass 4‘It will serve more as a gift for a fandom that will want (maybe already from damn nostalgia) to remember better times. Already Ryan dunn.

“I honestly thought the ship had sailed a long time ago, and I was okay with it,” Steve-O emphasizes. “Every movie we made was the last. And not only the last, but declaring that it would be the last. ” Perhaps with this phrase you are warning us about future returns but, for your safety and that of those around you, do not try this at home.

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, and with Rick kosick Y Dimitry Elyashkevich as main cameras, it will have Johnny knoxville, Steve-O, Chris pontius, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuna, Dave England, ‘Danger’ Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, the usual Chris raab Y Loomis Fall and cameos from Eric André Y Shaquille O’Neal. Bam margera He was fired from the team because he was unable to meet the required sobriety standards.

‘Jackass 4‘has a scheduled release date of October 21, 2021.

