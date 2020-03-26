Known Influencer carries out the Coronavirus Challenge and is infected | INSTAGRAM

Larz, as he is known, makes a small clip from his hospital bed, however Twitter canceled his account, after violating the rules of the platform.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Despite the fact that we are currently in a pandemic and new contagions from the Covid-19 virus are registered daily, the need to attract attention and get more followers has led inflencers around the world to risk their own health with the new challenge that the networks are freaking out: The “Coronavirus Challenge, however for the American influencer Larz, unfortunately came to him for his own acts.

The coronavirus challenge started specifically on TikTok, a short video platform for user entertainment. It was influencer Ava Louise who has been harshly criticized for licking an airplane toilet, tagging the video under that name.

You may also be interested in: Telehearing increases due to quarantine due to coronavirus

Despite the criticism and calls of attention of the World Health Organization to stay home, keep distance, do not expose yourself to the virus and wash your hands frequently, several influencers ignored it, one of them was Larz, a young man. 21-year-old who was one of the first to repeat the challenge by sharing the video, forgetting the aforementioned recommendations, the boy carried out this challenge in different establishments in his country.

In the clip he shared less than a week ago, he sees how he enters a public bathroom, opens one of the cubicles, bends down and proceeds to lick the toilet on repeated occasions, it is worth mentioning that the toilet seat was raised. To finish, he sits on the floor saying “The coronavirus challenge” before running his tongue down the toilet one last time.

Read also: Berlin clubs defy coronavirus and keep pace online

Days later, the young man published a new video, this time bedridden in a hospital bed. “Hi guys, I’m a little sad, I’m a mess at the moment,” he said in the clip of about four seconds. “I was positive in the coronavirus test,” he wrote in the tweet accompanied by a sad emoticon. However, the influencer account is currently suspended.

After the young man confessed to having been diagnosed with the virus, he was heavily criticized and assaulted by countless users, including Good Morning Britain driver Piers Morgan, who called him trash and even questioned his hospital stay and that was being treated by doctors.

“Why is this fool receiving treatment? I should be in jail and not taking up living space and a hospital bed, ”Morgan tweeted. “Karma is a strange thing. If you behave in such a reckless, silly and disinterested way, karma will catch up with you. I do not like people to get sick, nor do I wish people ill, but this has to stop. These reckless stupid acts. That guy who licked the toilet bowl, did he infect someone else? ”He also asked on his show.

After going viral, the young man appeared in an interview with Dr. Phil, and when he was questioned about what his family thought about his actions, he explained that he does not speak to his family, since they do not have enough followers on social networks. “They are irrelevant, none of them have followers. If they had followers or got rich, I would probably talk to them again, “he said.

The young Californian has not only shown that he does not care about hygiene or the health of the rest of the public, but that going viral on networks is essential for him.

.