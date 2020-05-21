Argentine software technology companies are going through a really complex period. The failed approval of the Knowledge Economy Law at the beginning of the year, added to the almost complete slowdown of the economy from the global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 put in check many of the local companies.

What is the present of the companies before the imminent sanction of the Draft Law of Knowledge Economy was the question asked by Infotechnology to different benchmarks in the sector.

“It is not an easy year. Ours is a company that has 350 employees. It is a company of the middle part. It is not a large company or in the SME segment. The sector has complications today, due to the fall of the internal market, and abroad due to the fall of some projects and startups“He commented José María “Pepe” Louzao, owner of the G&L Group and director of the Softare Chamber of Industry (Cessi).

Louzao specified that the delay in the sanction “did not hit them fully yet”, but He acknowledged that “it affected them economically” since when they closed prices with their clients last year “they thought that the law” was going to be passed in early 2020.

By

BRAND STRATEGY

Look also

In the new e-commerce proposal, the automaker will offer original spare parts and accessories, along with the chance of having the vehicle in perfect condition thanks to an innovative service. How to take advantage of both novelties.

“In costs we contemplate it, we work adjusted. With the issue of social security and VAT we had no problems, but it is not an easy year“, graphic.

When referring to what is being seen in Cessi, the leader alarmed that “a lot of customers are falling in the domestic market”. “Many firms stretch payments to companies because they know that the provider is not going to cut your service“, Highlighted.

It also warned that the companies of the sector are waiting sooner “the sanction, promulgation and retroactivity of the law to January 1“of this because, otherwise, “it will leave us complicated” with a view to next year.

But also, the manager remarked that “We have to closely follow the resolution of the enforcement agency, and how is the law to make it viable as quickly as possible” “We need to have certainties. Because this law is overcoming“He stressed.

On the other hand, he explained that “As they do not have a tax credit, companies in the sector are paying a lot of VAT“He added. This situation obviously affects the balance sheets of companies, something that executives of foreign firms tend to look and analyze in great detail. “They look at the balance sheet, at the liquidity. They look a lot, beyond COVID-19, “he said.

According to Louzao, Another problem is the current legislation in force in other countries of the region.. “Software companies in Uruguay do not pay Income Tax and Other countries in Latin America copied our legislation. But in Colombia, an engineer charges US $ 800 and this is impossible here.“He detailed.

Another source consulted from the sector gave a worrying picture. “Many business owners think about what I stop paying this month. Wages? I can not. Others do not pay contributions and others VAT. ATP aid reached just 2% of the firms“He detailed.

As commented the spokesman, who preferred to stay off, “the problem of the sector is that unlike others, the fall is not so abrupt, but appears as in the form of a slide”.

“But regaining height on a slide at a software company afterwards is almost impossible. Because here the capital is the people. If I enter that slide with 300 people but later I leave with 120 resources, no matter how much I have demand, I don’t recover anymore“He added.

More testimonials

Pablo Iacub, president of Calipso, the software company behind one of the most widely used ERPs in the country and whose SME directly employs 100 people, expressed satisfaction with the new impetus that the law had had.

“It was a cana macana ’that the law did not come out, because for us it is a lot of money. Everything was ready for its implementation and nobody thought it would be interrupted“Says Iacub.

“We from Calypso had arrived well with the date of presenting all the requirements. At the time of the brake, some points were reasonable to modify. But then it was delayed, The pandemic came and a half that we had lost hope. Luckily they woke up“He added.

Iacub remarked that the delay in the sanction to Calypso did not affect her. “He did not turn us much less, despite the fact that it removed several points. We did not have cash problems because last year, with the high rates, we anticipated this and invested a lot in working capital“He detailed.

However, He acknowledged that many companies had problems after the delay in the sanction and subsequent onset of the pandemic. “We had no loans or anything“He added.

Anyway, he detailed that Since the beginning of the quarantine, Calypso’s payroll cost increased by between 10% and 12%. “In other areas perhaps nothing happens for this percentage, but for us the cost of payroll is almost 80% of income. In other words, for us it is 10% or 12% of the total cost ”, he exemplified.

Likewise, the entrepreneur highlighted the position assumed by the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, with the sector. “He was always always very kind to us. This is a great advance, “he said.

For his part, Pablo Aristizabal, owner of Competir.com, He said that “his company continually seeks to adapt economically to the current economic context of the moment”, and dStaked that it is always necessary “to have a regulatory framework such as the old Software Promotion Law (LPS), which governed until 12/31/2019, and which will come to be replaced by the, in current treatment, Law of Economy of Knowledge (LEC)“

“On this bridge we are, waiting for the sanction to be resolved and we will be framed within a specific Law as a Software industry and SMEs that we are, is It is essential to have this framework and its benefits in order to continue adding value to the national software industry “, emphasized.

Aristizabal recalled that “they had been working under the LPS since 2004 and the move to the LEC expanded the incorporation to other sectors.” “This, we understand was the objection, obviously the delay had its impact on what was budgeted by the company, being that we expected it to be implemented from January 1, 2020,” he explained.

The executive stressed that “In the face of this pandemic context, it was a great job, as well as representing a strong advance, which everyone has agreed on., since what is sought is to ensure the greatest possible technological sovereignty for the industry, so having reached a consensus is essential ”.

On the other hand, he estimated that “SMEs have to be the axis of the digital transformation of the State and the reindustrialization of the productive apparatus, for which the State must offer its support to the investments of national SMEs ”.

He also warned that “in some cases the technology companies had cash problems after the delay of the sanction“. “In the case of Competir.com had already foreseen this situation and we contemplate it in our flow of funds, adapting it to the circumstances“He added.

Finally, he said that the entrepreneurs of software firms “they have to see how it is finally “the Law. “The theme is that all stakeholders comply with the spirit of the Law, which is to be the axis of the digital transformation of the State and the re-industrialization of the productive apparatus“He insisted.

For Aristizabal, “Progress in this context is an achievement, but it is key to understand the importance of having the greatest possible technological sovereignty and having the support of the State as a purchasing agent, in science and technology, and that large companies promote the national SME industry.” “The Law by itself without all of us living up to it is not going to produce the impact that the country needs in an exclusive way,” he added.

Along those same lines, Louzao remarked that “The software sector has two fundamental issues to attack: the digital transformation of the State (it cannot be a State that works with papers and at the same time from its home) and the re-industrialization of the productive apparatus (all companies will have to incorporate software to become again competitive).

In favor of the new project, the leader insisted that it is an overcoming project, “very cool, geared towards SMEs and even contemplates the issue of the pandemic”. “It is very well explained the issue that they are fixed percentages on contributions. It is easier to transfer benefits to costs and budgets. In addition, it speaks of a higher percentage to incorporate women, and transvestites, for example, “he added.

However, he stated that he would only modify the “VAT withholding article”. “If you invoice large companies in Argentina, they will withhold 80% of VAT. That retention was not previously operated. Now you become liable to VAT withholding, unless you are an exporter. Companies that are in the domestic market will be harmedLouzao completed.