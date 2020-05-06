Rey Mysterio spoke at WWE Backstage about the need for speak English in WWE: «Knowing only Spanish, you can’t do anything in WWE».

“I didn’t think I would have this amount of success in Mexico.” – @reymysterio on his legendary career. # WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/X4XblC91sv – WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 6, 2020

These were Rey Mysterio’s words about the need to know English perfectly to succeed in WWE:

I think Latinos currently in WWE need to speak both languages, Spanish and English fluently. If you only speak in Spanish you cannot be successful, since Vince loves characters who are able to express themselves, to go one step beyond the script, and the only way to achieve this is to master both languages. Only then will talents be able to communicate with fans fluently. Despite the fact that WWE is an American company, it is seen all over the world and English is one of the most important languages ​​on the planet. You need to know him to succeed here.

Rey Mysterio also spoke about his influences to be a fighter:

Apart from my uncle Rey Mysterio Sr., my influences were Negro Casas, Son of the Saint, Solitary, Dr. Wagner. They were the protagonists of a great stage of Mexican wrestling.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.