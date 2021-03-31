Know who is the sexiest bald man of all celebrities

A British company dedicated to aesthetics called Longetive did a whole study of who the most sought after famous bald man on the internet and who is also considered the sexiest of those who suffer from alopecia. Among the results that appeared in the first places were:

Mike tyson

Jason statham

Pitbull

Michael Jordan

Floyd mayweather

John Travolta

Bruce Willis

Dwayne johnson

Vin Diesel

But the one who was crowned in the first place was the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, the duke of cambridge. The company that did the investigation realized that the prince william appeared in almost every search for famous bald men on the internet and that the names were followed by the word “sexy”. For this reason, they decided to give it the name of “The sexiest bald man in the world” with 17.6 million results that was what this search returned.

After Longevita made known these results, the searches of the prince william age 38 rose even further, specifically to 22.5 million in Google. Without a doubt, this member of the british monarchy He is one of the most handsome according to the internet.

