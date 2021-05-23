know which booties are best for you

05/23/2021 at 6:07 AM CEST

It’s time to pack your travel bags. And unless our destination is the Sahara desert, surely we will have to provide some type of water shoes, either to go to the beach or the hotel pool. And then comes the classic question: crab or booties?

The former are ideal, for example, to go to the pool or the beach, because they keep our feet cool, while allowing us to go to the last. However, if we are thinking of practicing a water sport, there is no doubt: booties are the best option.

They are a highly recommended product for diving, scuba diving, surfing, canyoning or canoeing & mldr; Although they are also really advisable for rocky beaches, if we want to achieve greater grip and minimize risks.

The best Amazon booties They are a type of closed, lightweight footwear made with a single seam, as well as a single sole.

Characteristics

One piece. The booties have been manufactured with a single seam and a single sole.Comfort. They allow you to walk comfortably to the dive site to avoid the dangers and annoyances of doing it barefoot.They protect from the cold. These shoes are specifically designed to keep warm in contact with water.Protect the feet. They protect your feet against what may be found, but also from possible chafing.For fins. They have been designed to be used with adjustable fins.

What to consider when buying your booties

Comfort. Look for maximum comfort in its use so that you enjoy the experience to the fullest. Choose the size well, if necessary consult a size table if you are going to buy booties online.Endurance. Know the materials of the boot to find that they are of quality, that offer you comfort and are a resistant model.Subjection. Your restraint system must be good to avoid slipping and unforeseen accidents. It should not leave scratches or marks.Protection. They should protect you according to the activity you do, so assess this aspect before your purchase.

Below are some of the models that can be purchased on Amazon:

Tmaza

Tmaza are within the best Amazon booties for men and women with breathable and non-slip material and quick drying for kayaking, sailing, diving and other activities.

They have been made with 92% polyester and 8% elastane on the outside and on their mesh, spandex and polyester lining. Their sole is made of rubber and they have an elastic rope closure.

They are women’s and men’s booties perfect for water sports manufactured in durable and stretchy fabric to provide you with maximum comfort and convenience. They are easy to put on and take off and their width fits perfectly. You can buy them in different sizes and colors.

Ice unicorn

These Ice Unicorn booties they are perfect for man and woman, for water sports such as surfing, diving, snorkeling and other activities.

Its material is breathable, non-slip, stretchy and comfortableas it has polyester and spandex. Its coating is made of textiles that dry quickly and give it flexibility. Its sole is made of high quality rubber.

Have quick closure with slip-on / off. Its heel height is 2 centimeters. Its width is Schmal. They are easy to put on and they provide you with a lot of comfort when you walk, although you must bear in mind that their size is usually larger than usual.

Vibram Fivefingers El- x

The Vibram Fivefingers El- x they are curious and comfortable men’s booties for sports, especially water activities. Its outer material and lining are synthetic, its sole made of rubber.

They attach perfectly to your foot, providing you with a perfect grip even in the pool or in the sea. They are very minimalist and practical, comfortable when running and walking.

They are the best Amazon booties of the Vibram brand for those who want to practice activities with the sensation of being barefoot but with their feet protected, with the protection of the soles of a brand specialized in high-performance rubber soles.

Saguaro

Made of synthetic material, these booties fit perfectly to the foot thanks to their elastic and breathable upper fabric, thin as skin (which gives maximum comfort) and quick drying (thanks to polyester and spandex). The sole is rubber and the laces are elastic to achieve a quick fastening.

Speedeve

Made with polyester (92%) and elastane (8%), these are highly breathable and quick-drying shoes, which are marketed in various sizes and colors, to adapt to the characteristics of each foot and the wearer’s tastes. They stand out for their lightness and are not only recommended for water sports, but also for walking in the mountains, running, cycling or any gym activity.

Pastraza

The non-slip rubber sole of this model includes seven holes for quick drainage, making the feet cool and breathe freely. With a very flat sole (at the height of the heel it only measures 5 millimeters), it allows a perfect grip, to guarantee that sports practice is carried out with the minimum possible risk. The 2019-2020 collection is made up of 29 different models.

Cressi

Made of an ultra-durable material, this model has a velcro to facilitate the closure to the maximum. In addition, as they are not rigid, these booties take up very little space in the suitcase. Its non-slip sole and the upper grid (for better drainage) are other characteristics of this footwear, which is manufactured in a wide variety of colors: light blue, dark blue, black, pink, black, fluorine green, orange or red. , among others.

