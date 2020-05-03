As is known, one of the main recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home and go out only for what is essential. In fact, it is suggested that only one person go to the supermarket to do the shopping.

Today, technology gives us the opportunity that even for that there is no need to go out, since it is already possible to make and receive purchases from our home.

Although this is not new for the large self-service chains, which have had their own applications for some time, what is a fact is that with the health contingency other services that allow the pantry to be made through an electronic device gained more force.

For example, a few days ago, the Central de Abastos announced that it would open an online page for those who wish to receive their products. The service is not through a downloadable application, but on its Click Abasto website.

You can buy everything from fruits and vegetables, as well as meat and fish, to perfumery and grocery items. This initiative has been so successful that the page specifies that the delivery time is eight days, that is, if ordered on a Monday, the merchandise will be delivered the following Monday.

It has coverage throughout the CDMX and the cost of the service is $ 195.00, but in purchases over $ 899.00, it is free. They accept credit cards, debit cards and vouchers. The purchase can be invoiced.

As well as this tool, there are other options from which you can choose to receive your super at the doors of your house.

Fair

On one of the platforms with the highest growth in recent months. To access the service you have to download the application (which is compatible with iOS and Android) and create an account.

It has coverage in CDMX and part of the State of Mexico. Delivery time, on average, is 24 hours, but it may take a little longer if there are many orders. The minimum purchase is $ 250.00 and the service charge is $ 69.00, but from $ 1000.00, it is free.

The platform works with small businesses, so you can get organic and bulk products, as well as perishables. You can pay with credit and debit cards, as well as vouchers and cash.

Rappi

This platform that emerged in Colombia. It currently provides service in Costa Rica, Brazil, Ecuador, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Peru and, of course, Mexico. In our country, its coverage covers CDMX, Monterrey, Mérida and Guadalajara, among other cities.

The attractiveness of this platform is that in addition to supermarket purchases, you can also make orders from the pharmacy and from the restaurants that are associated

This is how it works: a person, called rappitendero, is hired to do your shopping. It is mobilized by their means to complete your order and takes them to your home.

There is no minimum order and things are at your home, on average, in one hour. You can pay with bank cards, but through the app.

It is a tool very similar to Rappi. First you must enter your zip code to know which stores and supermarkets near your address are associated with the platform.

Then, each store is accessed and the products are selected, adding them to the shopping cart, as is done in the other applications. There is no minimum order and delivery, on average, is one hour, although you have the option of requesting that your products be shipped to you until one day later.

The service charge is included in the prices published in the participating stores, but they could charge you an extra depending on the distance from the store to your home, starting with $ 20.00 for six kilometers, up to $ 140.00 for 18 kilometers.

Accept payments with bank cards and vouchers.

