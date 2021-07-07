Know the story of Yelena Belova in Marvel and ‘Black Widow’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is reactivated with the arrival of Black Widow (Cate Shortland, 2021) in theaters this July 9, starring Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova. Although Marvel has had a constant year in terms of series premieres, the same has not happened on the big screen due to the pandemic and the readjustment of different issues.

In serial format, Marvel premiered WandaVision (Matt Shakman, 2021), Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Kari Skogland, 2021) and, currently, it broadcasts weekly Loki (Kate Herron, 2021). All are parallel stories to the main stories developed in the cinema, about characters who have had secondary roles within the story.

In that line, Black Widow can be within one or the other. Although his role within the films was in the background, his importance, after the events of Avengers: Infinity War (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, 2018) and Avengers: Endgame (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, 2019), took another dimension. However, his story remains a mystery in many ways. One of them is Natasha Romanoff’s relationship with Yelena Belova.

Yelena Belova in Marvel

This character made his comic book debut in Inhumans # 5, released in 1999. His development was led by Devin Grayson and JG Jones. After this appearance, little by little it was added in different published miniseries. That includes a titled Black Widow (2001), in which she matches Natasha Romanoff and Daredevil.

That coincidence is not minor, because Yelena Belova was introduced, during some stories, as a rival of Natasha Romanoff. However, judging by what is suggested in the trailers for Black Widow, their relationship in the movie will be a much closer one. Their story is linked, within the comics, by sharing a detail: both were trained in the Red Room, that KGB space destined for the training of spies and assassins.

Yelena Belova’s skills led her to work with different organizations. From SHIELD to HYDRA, always in spy roles. Like Natasha Romanoff, her profile was built in the shadows of various institutions, with participation in specific missions.

Yelena Belova in ‘Black Widow’: what will her role be?

As suggested in the previews, Yelena Belova in Marvel will be adapted to become part of Natasha Romanoff’s family. Through the images shared by Marvel it could be seen how both share special skills and techniques during a fight.

After that fragment, both are on different missions, sharing suggestive dialogues in relation to that familiarity. To this is added a detail no less: the film is located before what happened in Infinity War and Endgame. Therefore, the void in relation to the Black Widow mantle is still present.

It is convenient to remember that the role of Black Widow has been occupied by different characters within the comics. Although throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe the role has been filled by Natasha Romanoff, it is not an exclusive title. The women who usually occupy it are related to the Black Widow Ops Program, which recruited 29 orphaned girls for training in various arts.

Who is Florence Pugh?

Yelena Belova will be played by Florence Pugh. She is a British actress who made her film debut as part of the movie The Falling (2014). Then he was in other productions such as Lady Macbeth (2016), El Pasajero (2018), Outlaw King (2018) and Little Women (2019). For her participation in the last of the aforementioned films, she was nominated for an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress and also at the BAFTA Awards in the same category.

Her participation within the Marvel Cinematic Universe is presented as the leap towards other audiences, at a time during which her career seems stable: Florence Pugh is an actress with recognition. Its incorporation into superhero narratives is also part of the recent Marvel policy focused on renewing different characters within their stories.

This is how the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the preview of productions like Eternals are understood. Marvel’s Phase 4 will have many new faces and Florence Pugh is one of them. Black Widow can be enjoyed in theaters and through Disney Plus from July 9, 2021.

