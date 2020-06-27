The supersonics: know the reality behind their dark history | Instagram

The classic animated series « Los supersónicos » managed to have a popularity Incredible, but its history goes more behind the pure cartoons in space, since they assure that they have a dark story behind everything.

Thanks to that series, which was released in 1962, Millions of people expected that by today’s date there would already be flying cars, or live as The Jetsons lived.

However technology yes it advancedWell, now there are televisions, computers, tablets, smart phones, and this is just little of what there is today.

It may interest you: Animaniacs with all its characters return to television and drive Twitter crazy

But something that saddens many is that we are still quite far from the future that was presented to us in the Hanna Barbera cartoon.

On the other hand, fans of the animated series made a analysis of the elements from her where he shows that he was actually playing very dark and sinister themes.

A while ago a user on Twitter became a trend after express the truth behind of The Jetsons.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

As you will remember, the Sónico family was made up of Super, Ultra, Lucero, Cometín and Robotina, but it had details that made us think that not everything was perfect in the world they lived in.

One of the points that the Internet user highlighted for his reflection is the type of social interactions that exist in the series.

The Jetsons have no close neighbors nor live in a community where you can easily socialize, this unlike The Flintstones.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

That tetric the city of the future that raised the Supersonicos. Soil separation and vertical segregation. Robotic bondage. Contact only in meeting cairns and at home upon return. A dystopian future, despite the color, the sky and the clouds. pic.twitter.com/Wgp4LBfiAh – Bauhasaurus (@alejandrocsome)

November 26, 2018

Here families live isolated and the only meeting point is air traffic, where there are almost no opportunities for interactions with people.

Also, the Sonic family quite dependent on technology And they don’t even need to go to the dentist, the dentist goes to them, and screens and video calls are the primary means of communication between them.

¡The robots! Another very important point, as they are used as the servitude, and it is here where a little progressive class system is shown.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The robotic easement was the one that was intended to use the public transport system. Fully automated home, and despite that, the gender roles were still intact. He was not a future normalizer or emancipator, on the contrary, conservative. pic.twitter.com/cngRNW8O51 – Bauhasaurus (@alejandrocsome)

November 26, 2018

The most incredible thing is that even the robots themselves are seen as lower class since they are the ones who use public transport.

However, the most Sinister everything is what could be in the « ground », below life in the clouds.

On the other hand, the comic that DC released in 2017 about Los Supersónicos showed that perhaps life in that particular world only lasted high.

You can also read: Gene Deitch loses his life, director of Tom & Jerry and Popeye

What horizon is there under that white mist? What grays cover the vibrant colors? Where do those eternal columns lie?

What do those distant relationships scream, and those colgate smiles? Worse still … What society hides « Los Supersonicos »? pic.twitter.com/YvR6kCxy6B – Bauhasaurus (@alejandrocsome)

November 26, 2018

The comic tells the story of the Sonic family, among other humans, who survived a meteorite which caused earthquakes, eruptions and the submergence of various cities.

In order to escape, many they fled to special stations where they waited for them to be built floating houses in the sky, the only place where the atmosphere was habitable.