know the real case from the movie

‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘: everything we know about the new movie Warren Files: all about his horror universe.’The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘has a release date of June 4.

‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘(Michael Chaves, 2021) is just around the corner and, to prepare for this new chapter in the terrifying saga signed by James wan, we are going to review the real case that the film addresses, that of a man accused of murder who claimed to have been possessed by a demon. Welcome to the terrible story of Arne cheyenne johnson.

The Johnson case

It all happened in 1980 in Brookfield, Connecticut, when an 11-year-old boy, David glatzelHe woke up screaming about “a man with big black eyes and a thin face with animal features” warning him to be “careful”. After this, his demeanor changed completely, becoming calm and nervous.

David had more nightmares about this man, who promised to take the boy’s soul. From that moment, while he slept, strange scratches and bruises began to appear on the boy’s body, a fact that scared his sister Debbie, who asked her fiancé, Arne Cheyenne Johnson, qThat he would stay with the family for a while. Worst of all, David began seeing Beastman while awake, stating that the monster was in the form of “an old man with a white beard, dressed in a flannel shirt and jeans.” Everything got worse until the family resorted to Ed and Lorraine Warren, who confirmed that David was possessed by up to 43 demons.

During one of the exorcisms, Arne Cheyenne Johnson did something he should never have done, taunted the demons within David and he challenged them to try to enter it. When the exorcism ended, the Warrens called the Brookfield police and suggested they keep an eye on Arne.

In November 1980, things seemed fine and Debbie moved into her own apartment with Arne. But this one had changed. According to Debbie, Arne would have trances where he claimed to see the Beast Man. When he came out of these, the young man did not remember anything. So Johnson started getting in trouble with the police until the February 16, 1981, the day he murdered Alan Bono.

After spending five years in prison for the crime, Arne and Debbie were married after he was released, still together to this day. The trial was a huge sensation in 1981, hitting the big screen in the TV movie ‘The Demon Murder Case’, starring Kevin Bacon.

Dirk clark cinema

‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘, directed by Michael Chaves, has again Vera farmiga Y Patrick Wilson like researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren. Warner is keeping the film’s release date of June 4, 2021.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Warner Bros.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io