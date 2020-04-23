Despite the great achievements she has accumulated in her young career, the youngest of the Aguilar dynasty does not lose her apartment and she demonstrates this when it is her turn to visit the land where her grandfather was born

June 19, 2007 was a sad day for the Aguilar dynasty after suffering the death of the great Antonio Aguilar, considered as ‘The Godfather of band music’ ’

Despite his departure, his legacy lives on thanks to his son Pepe Aguilar and her granddaughter Angela Aguilar, who are a pride for regional Mexican music.

Antonio Aguilar’s life would not be understood without his Rancho El Soyate, located in the town of Tayahua, in Zacatecas, and which is currently inhabited by his widow, the talented actress Flor Silvestre.

The mortal remains of ‘El Charro de México’ were buried there, so it will always have a very special meaning for all members of his family.

Although she hardly had the opportunity to live with her granddaughter Angela, having died when she was about to turn four, the interpreter very much enjoys visiting the place that her grandfather had so much work to build.

Through various videos and photographs, Pepe, Angela and her brother, Leonardo, have allowed us to observe what the emblematic Aguilar family ranch looks like today.

Each of the entrances to the ranch has a flower and an iron in reference to the great love that existed between Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar.

In addition to the habitable area, the stables is another of the most important places on the ranch, as it is the home of the horses, who are considered by the Aguilar as part of their family, as well as the true protagonists of their jaripeos.

Keep reading

This is the 43 million dollar mansion that Bill Gates and his wife bought in California

Discover the impressive and colorful palace in which the kings of the Netherlands make home offices

The famous purple palace where Prince lived is sold for 30 million dollars

Meet the spectacular ranch that Joan Sebastian inherited from his son Julián Figueroa

.