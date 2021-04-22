Know the premieres that Netflix has for today April 21

Meet the premieres that Netflix has for today April 21 | Instagram

Today April 21, 2021 the platform Netflix brings to its subscribers a series and a movie that you should not miss at all and even more if you no longer have anything to watch, then surely these will be quite to your liking.

For this Wednesday Netflix has prepared a total of two productions to entertain while the weekend arrives with new novelties and also in a few days or maybe hours will launch the list of what will arrive in the next month of May.

The truth is that on Netflix the genre of Science fiction, since it does not matter if they are films with well-known actors like “Midnight Sky” or Asians focused on the younger audience, such as “Space Sweepers” and in fact this month they try again with a story full of suspense: “Stowaway” .

Stowaway takes place in a spaceship that travels to Mars where the crew is not having problems during the journey until they discover that there is a stranger with them who is damaging the ship on purpose and threatens to loot the mission and end their lives of all through the accidents it causes.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix today:

Zero (SERIES)

It talks about the life of a shy teenager who is able to become invisible and fights to defend his humble neighborhood, even though he only wants to leave to make his dream come true.

I see you (MOVIE)

In this film, a detective searches for a lost teenager, however, he manages to discover an evil presence that hides in the cracks of his own dysfunctional home.