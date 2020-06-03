In 1987, the World Health Organization (WHO) created the World No Tobacco Day, celebrated on May 31, to warn about the health risks of smoking.

Leaving an addiction behind does not happen overnight; it is necessary to have a lot of dedication and willpower, in addition to medical treatments, such as therapy and sometimes even medications. But, know that it is not impossible!

If you face this addiction and want to stop or know someone who is in this battle, know that you can count on faith and perseverance to overcome addiction and to help others. For this, pray, with an open heart, prayers for addictions pass away from you and have divine power at your side to overcome any situation.

Cigarette danger

World No Tobacco Day is a date that aims to raise awareness about the diseases and deaths caused by smoking. This problem does not only affect smokers, but also those who live with them, since cigarette smoke causes harm to anyone who inhales it.

Among the diseases caused by smoking are the development of cancers of the lung, pharynx, mouth, larynx, bladder, esophagus, stomach, kidney, cervix, breast, intestine and prostate, in addition to arterial hypertension, diabetes, stroke, among others.

Tobacco consumption, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), is responsible for the deaths of 8 million people a year. In Brazil, it is estimated that 438 individuals die each day due to smoking. And, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), the country has approximately 20 million smokers.

For a long time smoking has been propagated in society as a sophisticated and glamorous lifestyle, mainly by the film industry and advertisements. However, this misconception only worsened people’s physical and emotional health around the world.

Nicotine, a component of cigarettes, is an extremely addictive substance, capable of developing addiction quickly. So the longer a person smokes, the harder it becomes for them to end their addiction

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the danger of this addiction increases even more, as the virus affects the respiratory tract and those who already have an advanced smoking condition may have more difficulty resisting the effects of the disease.

Prayer against cigarette addiction

“Free me, Jesus Christ, from the addiction to cigarettes. We know that he is an enemy presence in our life, because instead of bringing us life he brings us closer to death and sin. Teach us to use the money we spend on smoking to perform works of kindness for those who need it most. Help us to understand that we are physically and spiritually harmed by using these instruments of sin. Grant us the strength to say ‘no’ when the bondage of addiction means ‘yes’. Build a barrier so that we do not surrender ourselves to the power of evil, we ask for forgiveness for lowering ourselves so much and hurting your divine heart, because by smoking we go against the promise of life in abundance that you promise us. Give us your strength to face this moment and to be saved from this weapon that hinders history. By your kind love, we make the intention of not smoking anymore. Confident, through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary , we ask for this grace more. Amen.”

Smoker’s prayer for freedom from addiction

“O God, creator of all things, you have given man the intelligence that makes him able to know the nature of flora and the qualities of vegetation. You also give man the free will to accept what is good and to reject what is good for him. I know that smoking harms my health, that it closes my lungs, that it attacks my heart, that unbalances my nervous system. But my will is so weak! I want to quit smoking and I can’t! Jesus , I remember your words: ‘Without me, you can do nothing.’ Maybe I’m just trusting myself, instead of trusting you. São Paulo said: ‘I can do everything in him who comforts me.’ With your help, I can quit smoking. From heart attack, get rid of me, Lord! From lung cancer, get rid of me, Lord! From smoking addiction, get rid of me, Lord! me, Lord! “

