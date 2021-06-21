Know the odds of the Eurocopa match between Germany and Hungary

06/21/2021 at 10:52 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Although they started the tournament with a defeat, Germany has partially recomposed its passage through the Euro 2020, managing to prevail before Portugal (4-2) on Matchday 2 of the group stage. However, emphasis on ‘partially’ as, for now, there is still one more step that stands between the German team and the round of 16: Hungary.

In this regard, the combined Joachim Löw is located in second place in the group of death, sharing points with Portugal but above due to the conquest in their direct confrontation. Instead, Marco Rossi’s men have not yet achieved their first victory in the tournament, adding a single tie that, however, gives them life in the face of a hypothetical classification.

In any case, the bookmakers estimate the Teutonic victory, being that they pay it at 1.17 euros. Contrary, a possible taxation by the Magyars brings with it 17 euros per euro invested, unlike a tie that stays at 8. However, this result has not occurred since 1994, and their last two appointments have ended in victory for the Germans.

Lastly, we remember that Germany and Hungary will meet on June 23, same day that France Y Portugal They will play their respective match to determine who will advance to the next round.