Marilyn Manson: Know the most disturbing of the controversial singer | Reform

This controversial artist has been full of mysteries during his life and we will introduce you to some truths about them and other things that turned out to be mythsFor Marilyn Manson has had a very peculiar life.

First things first, his real name is Brian Hugh Warner but he decided to change it entirely for Marilyn Manson, who is a mix between something good and something bad representing Marilyn Monroe and as3sin0 Charles Manson.

Brian was a pretty skinny boy and very little expressive, grew up in Canton, Ohio with her mother Barbara J. Warner, managing to become one of the most important and above all eccentric rock stars in the music industry over the years.

It may interest you: Pitizion releases his latest single, You, a hymn that celebrates diversity

There are hundreds and hundreds of stories about the antichrist of music, however not all are true, so we will introduce you to some of them.

Manson in the 80s decided fully reveal, since previously he was a boy with a nerdy air, that is why he decided to face the ridicule of his classmates and put aside the religious behavior of his teachers.

He started his sale of metal records among the boys at school with the number mark « 666« which he also did in his exams, however this was considered a illegal dr0ga at that institute.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Subsequently he began to increase his bad behavior and made a series of pranks on her teachers by leaving s3xual3s toys on the tables and chairs in the classrooms.

Something quite strange was that despite their bad behaviors, was never expelled from school and managed to finish his studies and in 1990 he received a degree as a journalist from Broward College.

Once you got your degree set out on a career path in the 25th Parallel magazine and being there it sounded like being investigator but finally he decided to dedicate himself to music thanks to the fetishistic customs of his grandfather.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It was at age 20 that Warner decided to change his name by that of Marilyn Manson and in the company of her band « The Spooky Kids » she launched with everything to talk to people about taboo subjects Back then like s3xo, politics, drugs and religion through lyrics loaded with heavy guitar riffs and a thunderous drums.

For thousands of people around the world, Manson was practically a demon in person, while specialized critics called it a cheap copy of Alice Cooper.

Over time, thanks to its rarities, he managed to become the « antichrist« of an American society that branded it as 3sino, vi0lad0r and sad0mas0quista.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

One of the rumors that continues to circulate to date is that cut his male member at a concert he held in Rome and then released it to the public, something that is completely false, because in an interview he assured that he was arrested for it and had to lower his pants before the officers to demonstrate that it was false.

Many people claimed that was satanic but the same artist denied the rumors in an interview for Shock in 1998.

I agree with some of the principles of the satanic bible. I was friends with Anton LaVey and he gave me an honorary title from the Church of Satan. But I don’t like to be identified with any labels. I would like to be known as a humanist and as a person who thinks of himself. «

You can also read: Spice Girls prepare a great world tour for their 25th anniversary

Marilyn is said to put a rubber c0ns0lad0r on the table of his teacher’s Bible when he was 15 years old, which was true and he himself confessed in 2007.

Another big rumor was that Manson was ordered to cut the ribs to practice s3x0 oral but it is completely false. In an interview for Shock he laughed that if this were true he would have to wash his mouth very well.

Many claimed that m @ taba animals at their concerts but luckily it is false, because this came up at a concert where someone in the audience threw a chicken on stage and when trying to catch it ended up removing some of the feathers from the bird, which made people think that they had gutted it.

It may interest you: Freddie Mercury and his secret that will never be revealed, only one person knows it

One of his grandfather’s fetishes was said to be that it was addicted to p0rn0 and of m @ stubab @ in the basement of his house and it was totally true, he confessed it in his autobiography.

Marilyn Manson practiced s3x0 oral to NIN guitarist at a concert, which was true, and it was in an interview with Kerrang magazine! That the artist assured that said act was not as glamorous as people like to think.

A strong rumor was also that MM he gouged out one of his girlfriends in order to get it through that hole, but of course it was a fake.

These are only some of the truths and myths of the controversial artist, because although he is truly somewhat extroverted, some of the things have also been made up by people.