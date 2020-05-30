hubble telescope, determined the place in the universe where there is the most difficulty for the formation of the planets. “data-reactid =” 12 “> A series of space observations made with the Hubble telescope, determined the place in the universe where there is the most difficulty for the planet formation.

The area is called Westerlund 2, and it is 20,000 light years away from Earth.

According to a NASA statement, a three-year Hubble study "of stars in Westerlund 2 revealed that the precursors to planet-forming disks surrounding the stars near the center of the cluster are mysteriously devoid of large, dense clouds of dust that could become planets in a few million years."

Why is that and the Weesterlund 2 zone is bad for planet formation?

What is revealed by the National Space Agency is that the location within a star cluster is what facilitates or not planetary formation.