Enjoying a strong and healthy intestinal flora is one of the main allies of mood, well-being, a strong immunological system and the energy of the organism

There is a branch of medicine called Psychoneuroimmunology (PNIE) that is in charge of studying the relationship between nervous, hormonal, immune systems and the behavior of people. According to this discipline it has been verified that the gut microbiota Play a fundamental role in well-being and health.

Recently the I Congress of the PNIE one of the topics of greatest relevance was the close connection between the imbalance of intestinal bacteria and the appearance of various diseases of all kinds, some allergic others that affect behavior. What happens when we have an infection and we have an intestinal imbalance is that the bacteria they end up absorbing and circulating through the blood, and upon reaching the brain microglia are generated. Are cells that form the immune system of the central nervous system, the more they are activated generate more inflammation and this results in various behavioral problems, depression, anxiety and chronic pain. What is interesting is that there have been studies that show that people with chronic pain, anxiety, or depression they have one neuroinflammatory substance which is related to chronic fatigue, dementia and Alzheimer.

How to detect a damaged microbiota?

Of course the million dollar question is How can we know the state of our microbiota? The most formal answer is to find out is byAnalytics with New Molecular Biology Techniques that analyze the Bacteria DNA; however more generally it is a condition that is reflected through some digestive symptoms among which stand out:

Swelling of the stomach and habitual abdomen and without apparent cause.

Alternate periods of constipation and diarrhea.

Intestinal colic.

Stools and gases with a particularly bad smell.

Usually there are several factors involved in these imbalancesThe main ones include: the consumption of foods rich in saturated fat, high stress levels, the habitual consumption of medicines particularly antibiotics, a high consumption of added sugars and lack of nutrients.

At the same time when a overgrowth of pathogenic fungi or bacteria, I know produces an inflammation and it can manifest itself in various digestive pathologies as is the case of colitis, gastritis, esophagitis, irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and diarrhea. This is also because the candid they love sugars and starches, the more you consume the more candid you will have for example if you get used to daily consume bread, pasta and sugary yogurt but you also consume fermented foods, kombucha and foods rich in fiber Specially in fruits and saladyou will be promoting a balance and it’s a good way to protect yourself, This is why food is so essential.

Also another of the main affectations that are related to a depressed and unbalanced intestinal flora / microbiota are toImmune system alterations, defenses are lowered and in general we are more likely to suffer all kinds of diseases, infections and allergies.

How can you improve your mood with a healthy microbiota?

Increase the consumption of bacteria that help ferment the colon, this is because here the 95% serotonin considered the most important neurotransmitter for well-being and mood.

To enhance this consumption of bacteria you must eat fermented products such as kombucha tea, sauerkraut, yogurts and vegan cheeses. There are also foods that will help, such as the dark chocolate (between 80 and 90% cocoa), tempeh, soy sauce, fermented vegetables, non-alcoholic beer and miso.

