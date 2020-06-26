Netflix: know the July releases that it has for you | Instagram

The Netflix platform finally shared its premiere list for the month of July and surely you will go crazy with the long list, because it has great new titles and continuations that many have waiting.

He seventh month It is almost around the corner and for many it still means confinement, since the quarantine does not end completely, if it is almost certain it is already difficult for you to see on the platform.

However, Netflix arrives just at the right time with its list of premieres that is crazy, well we will see movie sequels originals of the company and the return of some of its series also original.

It may interest you: 365 Days: the romance between the protagonists may have crossed the screen

Then we will introduce you to the premieres:

Series

3rd of July

Cable Girls – Final Season

In this last season, amid the ravages of the civil war, Lidia returns to Spain and search for Sofia with the help of her closest friends.

July 9th

The Protector – Season 4

It tells the story of Hakan, a young merchant who discovers that he has a connection to an ancient order charged with protecting the city of Istanbul, obtaining mystical powers through a talisman.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

July 10th

Zac Efron: down to earth

Actor Zac Efron travel all over the world with wellness expert Darin Ollen looking for healthier, more sustainable ways to live.

July 15

Dark desire

Marriage and the life of a university teacher they change forever after fell in love from a man much younger than her.

July 16th

Celestine from india

The matchmaker Sima Taparia helps its clients in the USA USA and India in the process of arranged marriages and offering a look at costume in a modern area.

July 17th

Cursed

It tells the story of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the mighty Lady of the lake.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Films

1st of July

Under the Sun by Riccione

Of beach vacation de Riccione, a group of teenagers befriends and together they help each other navigate romances and summer crushes.

July 10th

The old guard

It tells the story of a group of mercenaries that operates worldwide and that has a very special quality since its members do not die, they are immortals.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

July 16th

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker assumes your new identity as Spider-Man and returns to live with her aunt after her adventure with the Avengers.

July 24

The Kisses Stand 2

The film is inspired by a series of books namesake of Beth Reekles that the author wrote at age 15.

July 30

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the students of second year They investigate a malevolent threat to their classmates at Hogwarts.

You can also read: Netflix, users ask for signatures to resume Anne with an E series

July 31st

Extraordinary

August is a boy who was born with a problem of facial deformity and this has prevented up to fifth grade from attending public school, but the time has come for them to do so.