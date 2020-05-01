On this Thursday, May 7th, at around 8:30 am, the Moon continues its cycle, enters the Full phase in the sign of Scorpio, arrives in tense aspect with Uranus and Mercury in Taurus and in great aspect with Neptune in Pisces, marking a period of pressure and unexpected changes for all, with new and unexpected opportunities arising over the next few days. The great aspect with Neptune, makes us more open to the energies poured on the Earth in this country, because, in every Full Moon of May, the Buddha’s birthday is celebrated, through a party, held on the spiritual plane, called the Festival of Wesak.

In this period, the best we can do for ourselves is to open ourselves up to receive this powerful transformation energy that is sent to us, three days before and three days after that date. Try to meditate or at least connect mentally, emotionally and spiritually to that energy. The good connection with Neptune makes it possible for all of us to naturally open up to this wonderful energy. Neptune makes it possible to subtle our energy field, opening the doors that must be opened to receive Wesak’s energy.

On this day of transformation of energies, let us all unite in thought, emotion and spirit, to ask for the transformation of the dense energies of Earth and humanity, in which we are all involved at this time. We will ask for healing and a new awareness to take a new step towards evolution and awareness.

Wesak’s energies are highly powerful and can help us immensely. May a new drug and a vaccine be discovered quickly for Covid-19, so that we can break free and accelerate our evolutionary process.

In personal life, each sign will feel the changes happening in a specific sector of their lives.

Aries

Aryans and Aryans will be more connected to deep emotions; they undergo a transformation and cleansing of feelings and people who must be left behind. A financial partnership can present some difficulties and problems. A frank conversation should be prioritized, at the risk of breakups.

Bull

Taureans and Taureans will be involved in relationships, both personal and professional, which can go through a kind of sieve, which lead to important changes and even the disruption of commercial societies, dating and weddings. Try not to make any decisions impulsively.

Gemini

Gemini and Gemini women may face problems in completing a work project. The tension can be so great that your health can be affected. Try to breathe and do one thing at a time, in the most organized way possible, so that control is maintained over each situation. Try to be rational.

Cancer

Cancerians and Cancerians will be more focused on heart problems. Your emotions may be more unstable and a romance may come under pressure. In improving the hypotheses, there can be a profound transformation of the relationship. At worst, there may be disruption. So avoid fights and arguments.

Lion

Lions and Lions will be more focused on solving problems related to their career projects. A project or business plan can be completed in the midst of a lot of pressure and cause some problems with relationships with colleagues. It is not a good time for discussions and final decisions.

Virgin

Virgo and Virgo should be careful with communication, as there can be misunderstandings. Anxiety and impulsiveness, can hinder agreements and negotiations related to projects and contracts. If you can, postpone business meetings and sign important documents. Good time for studies.

Lb

Librans and Librans should avoid getting involved in new investments in the coming days. Wait about 10 days if you can. The period may involve more severe losses if you do not decide to be cautious. It is not a good time to enter into agreements and negotiations that involve increasing your income.

Scorpion

Scorpios and Scorpios will be the most impacted at this point and, for a few days, there can be a lot of pressure. With emotions running high, try to avoid fights and provocations, as things can take on a larger dimension than expected and lead to unnecessary breakups.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians and Sagittarians will be more reserved and focused on their emotions, which are going through a moment of instability. They will be emotionally distant and reflective; meditation can be a great ally in this period, which lasts a few days, but can be quite intense. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorns and Capricorns can expect to face problems with a work team that you are part of or manage. Moods may be high, due to the completion of a project. If you are involved with large companies, clubs or institutions, try to avoid some contacts.

Aquarium

Aquarians and Aquarians will be impacted in their careers, in the finalization of a project or business plan, which can generate a lot of pressure or in the denial of a promotion or change of function. The period lasts a few days, but it brings a lot of tension, so just do what is necessary and do not think about new steps at this time.

Fish

Pisceans and Pisceans may be discouraged by a medium-term project that involves publications and / or multimedia. Contact with foreign companies can be tense, so if you can, postpone them. A more severe spiritual path may require you; you may need to commit to a new philosophy of life.

