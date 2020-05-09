· That a brand has enemies is a good sign of its production and marketing

· Sometimes the world may seem bigger and our brands are very small, so you should try to differentiate yourself

· It is necessary to understand the intrinsic nature of the company as this will help to better establish the objectives

Making enemies is very important because it is a sign that you are doing your job well. You will see it is a fight between brands to gain the attention of potential customers, and it is just these that cause rivalry between brands.

This is why a monitoring strategy will help you grow your brand. Keep your competition in sight, but you should always create unique and innovative content without losing the essence of the product.

Become the fan of your enemies:

At the same time, the consumer does not want to miss anything and share it immediately.

Changing and evolving will give you a second chance, but this change must come from within, if necessary, without being forced. Not because the competition does it your equal

He believes that it is necessary to understand the intrinsic nature of the company as this will help to better establish the objectives. For this there are some basic objectives such as brand coverage, campaign optimization, preservation, customer service, innovation, cost reduction and competitive intelligence.

Strategy to follow:

In order to position the brand, the content strategy, they must have a deep understanding of the nature of the organization. So you must develop its mission, vision and values, as well as the available resources, such as the specific area where the company operates and its competitive advantage.

An analysis of these media allows us to create value-added content, such as promoting the increase in traffic to our media and successfully integrating content with other online marketing strategies.

A way of dealing with professionals, a strategy based on content marketing, this by distributing efforts differently among the different assets and channels among the different assets and marketing channels.

It is at this time when content assets such as the use of blog, social networks, SEO, among other aspects, enter.

As part of external internet marketing, we can find both online and offline media that, although handled differently, have the same objective; Get visitors to your website to become potential customers.

There are other methods that are online and offline as we mentioned before. In the first ones, you will find all the digital work, from blogs to social networks and the same website, while in the offlines are special events, advertising and other physical strategies.

