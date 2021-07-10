Know the hardware that mounts your PC without having to open it | Technology

If you do not know what the hardware of your computer is, there are several ways by which you will know exactly what your PC has mounted inside without having to open it to see it, a solution that does not always help either.

Hardware is everything physical that makes up the guts of your PC such as the processor, the hard drive, the RAM and even the power supply that makes all the components turn on.

It is important to know the hardware of our equipment because at any given moment we may need it, such as when we want to expand the memory or change some type of component such as the video card. If we know what we are riding, we can always buy something better, but if we do not know it, as is evident, we can be wrong.

It can also be the situation that we have to install a program It has at least certain specifications, so knowing our hardware will make us know if that software is compatible with what we have or if, on the contrary, we will not have the ability to move it.

How can we know our hardware with Windows 10?

The truth is that Windows 10 gives us several ways to know the hardware of our PC. Of course, the information, depending on each of the methods, can be more or less extensive and with more or less detail.

Windows Settings

This is the way that is used the most because it may also be the simplest, so it is used by many users, although it is not that we have great information, although we do have the basics.

Let’s go to the icon Setting which is in the start menu at the bottom left in the shape of a cogwheel. Then another window opens where we must click on System so that we can then find where it says About (menu on the right) place where we must press. At that time we will see how in the information on the right side of the screen appears such as the name of the device, the processor, the RAM or the version of Windows 10. There is little data, but many times this is enough and we do not look for more.

Control Panel

Another way that Windows 10 has to offer us the same information about the hardware of our computer that we have seen in the previous case is through the Control Panel. You just have to do the following:

We wrote control Panel in the area of ​​the taskbar where you can write. Once we get the icon in the next drop-down, click on it and we will see how we have already entered it. So let’s search and enter the section Security system. Now we click on System. At this moment you will realize that it sends us back to the same screen that we have seen in the previous case with the same data, concise, but valid in many cases.

System information

There is another way to see the hardware of our computer in Windows 10 where the information that we are going to receive is much more complete. In addition, the way to see it is very simple, since we will use a command.

We must activate the run window and for that we will press the keys at the same time Windows + R. Once this window is launched it is time to write in it msinfo32 and click Accept or press Enter of our keyboard. At that moment another window will open for us where we will see a lot of information about hardware that makes up our computer, being able to know data as significant as the RAM, the processor, the graphics card and the rest of the components. To know everything we will have to open tabs and sub-tabs of the menu that appears on the left side.

DirectX Dxdiag

Another way to know the hardware information of our PC, although it is not as exhaustive as the last one we have just seen, is the DirectX tool, since with it we will also see data about the components that make up our equipment.

We have to press the keys again Windows + R to bring up the run window. Once it is operational, all we have to do is write Dxdiag to then click on OK or Enter key keyboard. At that time we will see several data that can serve us for what we are talking about in this article. We can go to other tabs such as Screen or Sound, where there will also be relevant information.

Third party apps

Not only can we use Windows 10 to see the hardware of our computer, but there are also several third-party applications that can serve us for this purpose, some of them extremely complete with which we will know perfectly what are the components that make up our unit.

We will see several programs that can serve us, of the many that exist in this regard, right now on the market. These are the most used and the ones that we believe work best.

CPU-Z

We will have two options when it comes to running this free software on the computer, since we can download the file to install or download a ZIP that we will be able to take it wherever we want, since we can work with it without having to install it in the system.

As soon as we open CPU-Z, we’ll see how we shows a multitude of data, in addition to being able to use the tabs you have to locate even more information. It is a program that is used in a very simple way and that will give us the opportunity to learn many interesting things about everything that makes up our team.

AIDA64 Extreme

AIDA64 Extreme is another software with which we can know, with great detail, everything that is inside our PC. The free version has the burden that there is certain data that it does not show, which will cause that, if we want it to work 100%, we will have to pay for the paid version.

Regarding the program design we must consider that it is better prepared than the previous one we have seen, being more modern and above all easier to see all the data, without being crowded and with a clarity that is appreciated especially if we are looking for a specific component of which we want to know its capacity or the brand that manufactured it.

With everything that we have told you, you will be able to know for sure what your computer’s hardware is. As you have seen, it is much simpler than you could imagine at first.