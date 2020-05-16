Prevention of real estate fraud

The great growth of the real estate sector in Mexico has caused criminal groups dedicated to real estate fraud to gain ground and tarnish all transactions for the sale of goods.

To avoid avoiding Real Estate Frames by Renting or Selling and not being a victim of these fraudsters, it is advisable to recognize suspicious signs in time and take preventive measures before completing the process.

What are the signs of real estate fraud? in the purchase or sale of goods.

If you spot any of these signs, it is most likely a real estate fraud:

·

Conditions too

attractive

If the price offer, conditions and characteristics described of

the property seems too good to be suspected. Scammers use

fake ads to make customers fall in love and fraud.

·

Money advance

In no purchase or sale of a good money is requested in advance

without first committing both parties through a contract. If for

completing the process requires a prior deposit, it is clear that it is

A cheater.

·

Information request

personal and credit

Criminal property groups are looking for all kinds of mechanisms to commit their scam, and they may ask for personal or credit information and then use it against you.

·

Excuses to show the

property

By not owning the property, fraudsters will take out

any excuse to avoid going to the property. If it is impossible

agree to make a visit to the property, must be discarded

righ now.

How to prevent real estate fraud?

To avoid falling into the trap of these fraudsters, you

we recommend:

·

Verify the identity of the

seller

Being such a juicy market for scammers, anyone can

impersonate a property seller. To verify your identity you can

accredit the information with the notary, or do your own research to

corroborate the seller’s data.

In the case of real estate companies, all the information may

be validated from the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), from the Bureau

commercial, where is the information corresponding to suppliers, goods

and services.

· Legal situation of the Tenant, seller, buyer and guarantors.

Fortunately in our country, the law of access to public information allows us to know the legal history of any company or person. This valuable information allows you to make better decisions, evaluate your clients or improve guarantees. To make an inquiry of this type visit legal alerts Bil.

·

Legal status of the property

Depending on the local legislation to which it belongs, it will be necessary

pay a visit to the notary and verify the validity of the payment of contributions,

and if it is free of liens.

·

Advice from a notary or

experts in the field

A notary will be able to provide you with essential information about the property

offered as:

If the person who is

selling the property is the true owner, and if not the only one, if

has the consent of the other party for the purchase-sale That the property is free of

mortgages that don’t have a trial

unfinished

With this information you can determine whether or not it is convenient to sign the contract.

· Registration of the property before celebrating any purchase or sale of real estate.

From the Public Registry of Property we can make sure if the property is registered and have the endorsement of an instance to complete the sale contract in complete safety. And thus avoid fraud when selling or renting a property.

With the measures and signs described above you can be more attentive

before completing a process of buying and selling a property. Remember that

fraudsters are out there waiting for an opportunity to commit the

fraud.

Fortunately in our country, there are ways to legally know the legal history of any person or company, with these reports and the advice of your lawyer, you can reduce legal risks in any real estate operation. Either rent, or sell a property.

To avoid real estate fraud when renting or selling. Visit: BIL Alerts there you will find more information related to prevention.

Protect Your House

