Prevention of real estate fraud
The great growth of the real estate sector in Mexico has caused criminal groups dedicated to real estate fraud to gain ground and tarnish all transactions for the sale of goods.
To avoid avoiding Real Estate Frames by Renting or Selling and not being a victim of these fraudsters, it is advisable to recognize suspicious signs in time and take preventive measures before completing the process.
What are the signs of real estate fraud? in the purchase or sale of goods.
If you spot any of these signs, it is most likely a real estate fraud:
·
Conditions too
attractive
If the price offer, conditions and characteristics described of
the property seems too good to be suspected. Scammers use
fake ads to make customers fall in love and fraud.
·
Money advance
In no purchase or sale of a good money is requested in advance
without first committing both parties through a contract. If for
completing the process requires a prior deposit, it is clear that it is
A cheater.
·
Information request
personal and credit
Criminal property groups are looking for all kinds of mechanisms to commit their scam, and they may ask for personal or credit information and then use it against you.
·
Excuses to show the
property
By not owning the property, fraudsters will take out
any excuse to avoid going to the property. If it is impossible
agree to make a visit to the property, must be discarded
righ now.
How to prevent real estate fraud?
To avoid falling into the trap of these fraudsters, you
we recommend:
·
Verify the identity of the
seller
Being such a juicy market for scammers, anyone can
impersonate a property seller. To verify your identity you can
accredit the information with the notary, or do your own research to
corroborate the seller’s data.
In the case of real estate companies, all the information may
be validated from the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), from the Bureau
commercial, where is the information corresponding to suppliers, goods
and services.
· Legal situation of the Tenant, seller, buyer and guarantors.
Fortunately in our country, the law of access to public information allows us to know the legal history of any company or person. This valuable information allows you to make better decisions, evaluate your clients or improve guarantees. To make an inquiry of this type visit legal alerts Bil.
·
Legal status of the property
Depending on the local legislation to which it belongs, it will be necessary
pay a visit to the notary and verify the validity of the payment of contributions,
and if it is free of liens.
·
Advice from a notary or
experts in the field
A notary will be able to provide you with essential information about the property
offered as:
If the person who is
selling the property is the true owner, and if not the only one, if
has the consent of the other party for the purchase-sale That the property is free of
mortgages that don’t have a trial
unfinished
With this information you can determine whether or not it is convenient to sign the contract.
· Registration of the property before celebrating any purchase or sale of real estate.
From the Public Registry of Property we can make sure if the property is registered and have the endorsement of an instance to complete the sale contract in complete safety. And thus avoid fraud when selling or renting a property.
With the measures and signs described above you can be more attentive
before completing a process of buying and selling a property. Remember that
fraudsters are out there waiting for an opportunity to commit the
fraud.
Fortunately in our country, there are ways to legally know the legal history of any person or company, with these reports and the advice of your lawyer, you can reduce legal risks in any real estate operation. Either rent, or sell a property.
To avoid real estate fraud when renting or selling. Visit: BIL Alerts there you will find more information related to prevention.
