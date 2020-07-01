Consuming watermelon is not just about eating something that quenches thirst or heat, it has to do with the nutritional contributions that we are going to get with each bite of this outstanding fruit.

Take care of your health with this delicious fruit.

The watermelon or pin, as it is also known, is rich in potassium, manganese, phosphorus, iron, magnesium as well as vitamins A, B, C, which help boost the immune system and help keep the body hydrated and regulated.

It also contains lycopene, which gives it its characteristic color and is ultimately proven to help maintain a healthy heart.

It is suitable to preserve the figure since it is low in calories and does not have fats, and with all its contributions, it also gives us antioxidant properties that are necessary to maintain the body and also our young skin.

And if you tend to have problems with intestinal transit, we invite you not to stop consuming this fruit that has a large amount of fiber and with it came the regulation of the digestive system preventing constipation.