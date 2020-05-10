The Volkswagen Type 1 received different names and nicknames according to its appearance, as some countries considered that it looked like a beetle or a catarina
Volkswagen It has always been characterized by offering quality in its cars, and some of them have become so famous that they have traveled around the world. Who has not known the famous Volkswagen Type 1, the German compact model conceived during the Second World War and that over time would become the most popular model of the brand worldwide.
Its popularity has been so great that it was even named as the Car of the CenturyHowever, and curiously, the official name, Volkswagen Type 1, was practically erased, as it adopted a number of names around the world thanks to the creativity of people in each region that was marketed.
According to the Motorpasion portal, in United States was named as Volkswagen Beetle, hinting at his beetle appearance, while in Spain it was literally called beetle, and in Germany how Käfer, which translated into Spanish is just beetle.
In English-speaking countries they referred to the car as Bug, in Italy it was called Maggiolino, which could be translated into Spanish as Catarina. In France people called him Coccinelle, which translated into Spanish would be understood as a ladybug.
In the Nordic countries as in Sueciit was called Bubbla, thanks to its bubble-like appearance.
In Latin America was presented under the name of Volkswagen SedanHowever, people quickly called it “Vocho“
There have been so many names with which this famous car has been identified that here we share the list of the different regions where it was marketed and their names in each of them.
Bintus, Ijapa, Mbe or Turtle Car – Nigeria
Beetle – UK, Australia and New Zealand
Bug – United States
Käfer – Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Kever – Belgium and the Netherlands
Pichirilo – Ecuador and Colombia
Flea / Beetle – Colombia
ඉබ්බා (turtle) – Sri Lanka
Vocho, Vochito or Volcho (navel) – Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru
Fusca, Fusquinha or Fusquita – Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay
Beetle – Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Venezuela.
Sapito – Peru
Peta (turtle) – Bolivia
Folcika or Buba (insect) – Bosnia and Herzegovina
Косτенурка (“Kostenurka”, turtle), Бръмбар (“Brambar”, beetle) – Bulgaria
Bug, Beetle – Australia, Canada, India, United Kingdom and the United States • Escarabat (beetle) – Catalan
Poncho – Chile
甲壳虫 (“Jiǎ Ké Chóng”, beetle) – China
Buba – Croatia
Brouk – Czech Republic
Boblen (the bubble), Bobbelfolkevogn (Volkswagen bubble), Asfaltboblen (the asphalt bubble), Billen (Beetle) gravid rulleskøjte (pregnant skateboard) or Hitlerslæden (Hitler’s sledge) – Denmark.
Brush – Dominican Republic
خنفسة (“khon-fesa”, scarab) – Egypt
Fakrouna (turtle) – Libya
Põrnikas (beetle) – Estonia
Kupla (bubble), Kuplavolkkari (Volkswagen bubble), Aatun kosto (Adolfo’s rematch) – Finland
Coccinelle (ladybug) – France, Belgium (where they speak French), Switzerland, Algeria, Quebec and Haiti.
Choupette (Herbie’s name in the French version of the film) – Canada
Буба (beetle) – North Macedonia
金龜 車 (“Jin-guei che”) – Taiwan
Σκαθάρι (“Skathari”, beetle), Σκαραβαίος (“Skaraveos”, beetle), Χελώνα (“Chelona”, turtle), Κατσαριδάκι (“Katsaridaki”, small cockroach) – Greece
Cockroach or Cockroach – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras
Bogár (beetle) or bogárhátú (back of beetle) – Hungary
Bjalla (beetle) – Iceland
Kodok (frog) – Indonesia
Ghoorbaghei (قورباغه ای) (frog) – Iran
Agroga عكروكة (little frog), Rag-gah ركـّة (little turtle) – Iraq
חיפושית (beetle) or Bimba – Israel
Maggiolino (my beetle), Maggiolone (great beetle) – Italy
カ ブ ト ム シ (“Kabuto-mushi”） (buzz beetle) – Japan
Kifuu – Kenya
Vabole – Latvia
Vabalas – Lithuania
Kura (turtle), Kodok (frog) – Malaysia
Sedan, Pulguita, Vocho / Vochito or Bocho / Bochito (little Volkswagen) – Mexico and Latin America
Kashima – Namibia
Bhyagute car (frog car) – Nepal
Boble (bubble) – Norway
Foxi or Foxy – Pakistan
Pendong, Kotseng kuba (humpback car), Pagong, Ba-o, (turtle), Boks (small car), Beetle – Philippines
Garbus (humpbacked) – Poland
Carocha (beetle) – Portugal
Volky – Puerto Rico
Broasca, Broscuţă (little frog), Buburuza (ladybird) – Romania
Ьольксваген-жук (“Folksvagen-zhuk”, Volkswagen Beetle) – Ukraine
Жук (“Zhuk”, beetle) – Russia
Буба (“Buba”, beetle) – Serbia
Volla or Volksie (small Volkswagen), Kewer (beetle) – South Africa
Chrobák (beetle) – Slovakia
Hrošč (beetle) – Slovenia
Volks, Beetle or Ibba (turtle) – Sri Lanka
Mgongo wa Chura (frog’s back), Mwendo wa Kobe (fast tortoise) – Swahili
Folka (Volkswagen), Bagge (short for Skalbagge, beetle), Bubbla (bubble) – Sweden and Finland
Mgongo wa Chura – Tanzania
รถ เต่า (“Rod Tao”, turtle car), โฟล์ค เต่า (“Volk Tao”, Volkswagen turtle) – Thai
Kaplumbağa (turtle), Tosbağa (turtle), Vosvos, Beetle – Turkey
With Bọ – Vietnam
Bhamba datya (“Datya”, frog) – Zimbabwe
Tortuga – Panama
Цох – Mongolia
“فولوکس” (“Foloks”, philosopher) – Afghanistan
Buba – Montenegro
**********
It may interest you.
.