The Volkswagen Type 1 received different names and nicknames according to its appearance, as some countries considered that it looked like a beetle or a catarina

Volkswagen It has always been characterized by offering quality in its cars, and some of them have become so famous that they have traveled around the world. Who has not known the famous Volkswagen Type 1, the German compact model conceived during the Second World War and that over time would become the most popular model of the brand worldwide.

Its popularity has been so great that it was even named as the Car of the CenturyHowever, and curiously, the official name, Volkswagen Type 1, was practically erased, as it adopted a number of names around the world thanks to the creativity of people in each region that was marketed.

According to the Motorpasion portal, in United States was named as Volkswagen Beetle, hinting at his beetle appearance, while in Spain it was literally called beetle, and in Germany how Käfer, which translated into Spanish is just beetle.

In English-speaking countries they referred to the car as Bug, in Italy it was called Maggiolino, which could be translated into Spanish as Catarina. In France people called him Coccinelle, which translated into Spanish would be understood as a ladybug.

In the Nordic countries as in Sueciit was called Bubbla, thanks to its bubble-like appearance.

In Latin America was presented under the name of Volkswagen SedanHowever, people quickly called it “Vocho“

There have been so many names with which this famous car has been identified that here we share the list of the different regions where it was marketed and their names in each of them.

Bintus, Ijapa, Mbe or Turtle Car – Nigeria

Beetle – UK, Australia and New Zealand

Bug – United States

Käfer – Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Kever – Belgium and the Netherlands

Pichirilo – Ecuador and Colombia

Flea / Beetle – Colombia

ඉබ්බා (turtle) – Sri Lanka

Vocho, Vochito or Volcho (navel) – Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru

Fusca, Fusquinha or Fusquita – Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay

Beetle – Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, Spain, Uruguay, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Venezuela.

Sapito – Peru

Peta (turtle) – Bolivia

Folcika or Buba (insect) – Bosnia and Herzegovina

Косτенурка (“Kostenurka”, turtle), Бръмбар (“Brambar”, beetle) – Bulgaria

Bug, Beetle – Australia, Canada, India, United Kingdom and the United States • Escarabat (beetle) – Catalan

Poncho – Chile

甲壳虫 (“Jiǎ Ké Chóng”, beetle) – China

Buba – Croatia

Brouk – Czech Republic

Boblen (the bubble), Bobbelfolkevogn (Volkswagen bubble), Asfaltboblen (the asphalt bubble), Billen (Beetle) gravid rulleskøjte (pregnant skateboard) or Hitlerslæden (Hitler’s sledge) – Denmark.

Brush – Dominican Republic

خنفسة (“khon-fesa”, scarab) – Egypt

Fakrouna (turtle) – Libya

Põrnikas (beetle) – Estonia

Kupla (bubble), Kuplavolkkari (Volkswagen bubble), Aatun kosto (Adolfo’s rematch) – Finland

Coccinelle (ladybug) – France, Belgium (where they speak French), Switzerland, Algeria, Quebec and Haiti.

Choupette (Herbie’s name in the French version of the film) – Canada

Буба (beetle) – North Macedonia

金龜 車 (“Jin-guei che”) – Taiwan

Σκαθάρι (“Skathari”, beetle), Σκαραβαίος (“Skaraveos”, beetle), Χελώνα (“Chelona”, turtle), Κατσαριδάκι (“Katsaridaki”, small cockroach) – Greece

Cockroach or Cockroach – Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras

Bogár (beetle) or bogárhátú (back of beetle) – Hungary

Bjalla (beetle) – Iceland

Kodok (frog) – Indonesia

Ghoorbaghei (قورباغه ای) (frog) – Iran

Agroga عكروكة (little frog), Rag-gah ركـّة (little turtle) – Iraq

חיפושית (beetle) or Bimba – Israel

Maggiolino (my beetle), Maggiolone (great beetle) – Italy

カ ブ ト ム シ (“Kabuto-mushi”） (buzz beetle) – Japan

Kifuu – Kenya

Vabole – Latvia

Vabalas – Lithuania

Kura (turtle), Kodok (frog) – Malaysia

Sedan, Pulguita, Vocho / Vochito or Bocho / Bochito (little Volkswagen) – Mexico and Latin America

Kashima – Namibia

Bhyagute car (frog car) – Nepal

Boble (bubble) – Norway

Foxi or Foxy – Pakistan

Pendong, Kotseng kuba (humpback car), Pagong, Ba-o, (turtle), Boks (small car), Beetle – Philippines

Garbus (humpbacked) – Poland

Carocha (beetle) – Portugal

Volky – Puerto Rico

Broasca, Broscuţă (little frog), Buburuza (ladybird) – Romania

Ьольксваген-жук (“Folksvagen-zhuk”, Volkswagen Beetle) – Ukraine

Жук (“Zhuk”, beetle) – Russia

Буба (“Buba”, beetle) – Serbia

Volla or Volksie (small Volkswagen), Kewer (beetle) – South Africa

Chrobák (beetle) – Slovakia

Hrošč (beetle) – Slovenia

Volks, Beetle or Ibba (turtle) – Sri Lanka

Mgongo wa Chura (frog’s back), Mwendo wa Kobe (fast tortoise) – Swahili

Folka (Volkswagen), Bagge (short for Skalbagge, beetle), Bubbla (bubble) – Sweden and Finland

Mgongo wa Chura – Tanzania

รถ เต่า (“Rod Tao”, turtle car), โฟล์ค เต่า (“Volk Tao”, Volkswagen turtle) – Thai

Kaplumbağa (turtle), Tosbağa (turtle), Vosvos, Beetle – Turkey

With Bọ – Vietnam

Bhamba datya (“Datya”, frog) – Zimbabwe

Tortuga – Panama

Цох – Mongolia

“فولوکس” (“Foloks”, philosopher) – Afghanistan

Buba – Montenegro

**********

It may interest you.

.