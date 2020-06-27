Last June 20 was the International Day of Yoga, a culinary activity that has been participating in the routines of many people around the world. Learn the 5 ideal poses to relax and renew energy in the midst of social distancing.

June 27, 20208: 34 AM

These months wreaked havoc on many people. Being away from friends and family has greatly influenced the mental health of people. In this situation, many decided to carry out new activities and even change their daily habits. He yoga It was one of the many elections.

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the benefits of practicing yoga for strengthen the immune system. This practice releases endorphins that function as neurotransmitters capable of providing relaxation, tranquility, peace of mind and a feeling of well-being. In addition, yoga provides an undoubted energy contribution that has its consequences in different aspects of personal care.

According to the WHO, yoga strengthens the immune system.

In this way, it is recommended to perform 5 ideal poses that allow you to renew energy and not feel alone in the middle of social distancing: To get started, it’s a good idea to start with some simple movements, such as releasing your jaw, rotating your shoulders up, back, and down, and moving your head from side to side a few times.

The first pose is called Uttanasana (Intense stretching posture): You must start standing, gently lower the trunk towards the legs, bend the knees when starting the pose, carry the weight towards the toes and let the head fall always paying attention to avoid tighten the neck. In this way, the entire column is lengthened. Hold for five breaths.

The next posture is Anjaneyasana (Crescent Moon Pose): Begin by flexing your right leg and step backwards with your left leg. Then support the knee and, if possible, also the instep. Note that the flexed knee points towards the middle toe, that is, it should not go sideways. This simple correction protects the joint.

Follow the pose Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Start lying on your stomach. Next, support your forearms in parallel, without putting your hands or elbows together. The pubis should push slightly towards the mat so as not to burden the lower back. Then, as the body allows, gradually extend your elbows.

The fourth posture is called Ardha Ustrasana (half camel posture): start from the posture sitting on the shins / legs. Raise your hips and seek to move forward. Then, raise your left arm and try to hold on to your heel. If it is not reached, you can use a heel that has height, place it on the outside of the foot and lean on it.

The posture Setu Bandha Sarvangasana (half-bridge pose): Begin by lying on your back. Spread your legs hip-width apart. The feet must be firmly supported; arms at the sides of the trunk. Slowly raise your pelvis, bringing your hips up to the sky, and climb up to the base of your shoulder blades. In this variant the idea is to clasp hands and hide one shoulder inward and then the other.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana.

Finally, the posture Adho mukha svanasana (downward facing dog pose): start from a bench position (that is, with four supports), activate the toes supporting them on the mat evenly, bring the tail towards the heels (ischia to heels) and raise your hips. Once the posture is assembled, it is advisable to flex your knees a little. In this way the posterior musculature is lengthened and, at the same time, the column is lengthened. Gradually, as the posture works, it will be possible to extend the knees.