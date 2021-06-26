Know locations and vaccination dates for adults from 40 to 49 years old in Iztapalapa

MEXICO CITY.- From June 29 to July 3, the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be applied to 284 thousand 462 adults between 40 and 49 years old residents of the Iztapalapa city hall.

The inoculation will be carried out according to the first initial of the paternal surname of the beneficiaries.

A, B, C. JUNE 29

S, E, F, G JUNE 30

H, I, J, K, L, M. 1ST OF JULY

N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R. JUNE 2ND

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z. 3 OF JUNE

and laggards

The vaccination sites will be the Center for Scientific and Technological Studies No. 7 “Cuauhtémoc” IPN, Telecomm / Telecommunications of Mexico, Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Zaragoza UNAM; El Vergel Military Housing Unit and Deportivo Santa Cruz Meyehualco.

Adults from 40 to 49 years old will receive an SMS message indicating the location and time at which they should go to receive their first dose.

If you do not receive the message, you can contact Locatel at 55 56 58 11 11 or consult the information on the page https://vacunacion.cdmx.gob.mx

It is necessary that on the day of your appointment they present their official identification and if they have it, the registration form that was made at https://coronavirus.gob.mx/vacunacion-covid/

