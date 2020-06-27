Some of the reasons why Google Maps is one of the most used applications in its reliability, performance and the number of interesting functions it offers us. And it is that in addition to telling us how to go from one place to another, even being able to establish intermediate points or indicating certain conditions, it has other functions such as being able to check the traffic status.

In this way, we can know if there are delays or some type of incident that may cause delays in our movements, if there are traffic jams on a certain route and even know what are the times of the day when we can find less traffic to go from a point to another.

Check traffic in any area with Google Maps

With the simple fact of opening Google Maps it is possible to visualize the traffic of our area or of any place on the map with the simple fact of activating the traffic layer in the app itself and without the need to indicate any route or displacement.

For this, what we have to do is:

We open Google Maps on our phone or tablet. We tap on the icon of the layers shown on the upper right side of the screen. Here we will find two sections, Map type and Map Details.

Within Map Details, we find the layer Traffic. We can activate it by simply tapping on it. This will activate an additional layer on our map that will show traffic information in real time. The roads will have an overlapping line that will be shown in different colors depending on the traffic conditions:

Green: It means that traffic is fluid in that area.

Orange: There is some type of moderate retention or traffic is heavier.

Red: Indicates that there are retentions in that area that may be caused simply by very heavy traffic, construction, accident, etc.

Therefore, by simply activating the traffic layer on the main screen of Google Maps, we can check the traffic status on any part of the map without having to configure any specific route. This will help us determine the best route in our area or know if we will encounter traffic when we reach a specific area.

Visualize traffic on a given route

When we are about to go to a place that we do not know very well how to get there, the first thing we do is open Google Maps on our mobile phone and look for the exact address where it is located. To do this, all we have to do is tap on the seeker displayed at the top of the main screen and write the address or destination.

Once located, click on the button shown at the bottom, How to get, we indicate the origin of the route, for example our location, and the means of transport and finally click on the button Start displayed at the bottom of the screen.

Google Maps will calculate the route and show it to us on the map. In addition, in the lower panel it will indicate the estimated time for arrival and the distance there is. This travel time will be shown in green, orange or red, depending on whether there are delays, traffic jams, accidents, works or any incident on the road.

To activate the option to show the traffic in real time during the route, just touch on the journey time and activate or deactivate the option Show traffic on the map.

Discover the best time to go to a site without traffic

The fact that Google Maps can have this information, makes it generate a historical traffic in each zone and can show us very important information. In this way, it is able to show us the times when there is the most traffic in an area of ​​our city, highway, etc. Thus, if we have to go somewhere we can try to avoid traffic jams, since it is possible to consult it previously and choose the time when the least traffic is usually recorded.

To do this, the first thing we have to do is open the Google Maps app, indicate the destination and origin of our route, as well as the means of transport and automatically, we will see how on that same screen the bar will appear at the bottom showing the estimated time to make the route and the distance in kilometers.

If we play fair on top of this information or we slide up, we will be shown the steps to follow to carry out the route in detail and the usual traffic in that area for the day of the week in question and the current time. We will be able to see a graph per hour, where the current one will be colored one color, green, orange or red depending on whether there is usually fluid, congested traffic or retentions in that area and that hour. In addition, we will also be shown information about any incident that affects traffic on the route such as possible accidents, works, cuts, etc.