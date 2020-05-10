Voters who fail to vote need to pay attention to deadlines for voting. justify absence and avoid paying a fine. The citizen who lacks three consecutive elections without justify or pay the fine has the voter registration canceled. Among other punishments, he is prevented from obtaining a passport, enrolling in public educational institutions or being appointed in public positions.

Millions of Brazilians go to the polls in 2020 to choose the next mayors and councilors. The first round is scheduled for October 4th. In cities with more than 200,000 voters, if any, the second round will be in October 25.

First round of elections 2020 is scheduled for October 4

The Electoral Justice provides a series of channels through which the voter can justify absence, if you missed a vote. Learn how to do it:

How to justify voting on voting day

If he is not at the electoral domicile on the day of the vote, the voter may appear at the polling station justification nearest and fill in a Electoral Justification Requirement. The list of posts is available on the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

When delivering the form, the voter needs to know the number of his or her voter registration and present an official identification document. Voters who have already completed the biometric registration can also present the e-Título, application of the electoral justice available for Android and iOS.

On election day, voters do not need to pay a R $ 3.51 fine.

How to justify voting over the internet

In the post-election period, voters can present their justification through the Justifica System, available on the TSE website. The voter must fill in his personal data, declare the reason for the absence and attach documents proving his justification.

The deadline is 60 days after each voting round. Within that period, the voter does not need to pay a fine. After the request, the citizen receives a protocol to monitor the progress of the request. If the justification is accepted by the competent judge, the voter is notified of the decision.

How to justify voting in electoral registries

The voter who missed an election can also seek the electoral registry nearest and fill in the Electoral Justification Requirement. There is also the possibility to send the form by mail to the judge of the electoral zone in which you are enrolled.

Next to the form, the voter must attach documents that prove the reason for the absence. If you are going to deliver the document in person, you must also present an official document with photo or the e-Title. The deadline is also 60 days after each voting round. The application can be downloaded from the TSE website.

How to justify voting for travel abroad

The voter who was abroad at the time of the vote has up to 30 days after his return to Brazil to justify his absence in the election. The request can be made at the electoral registries or at System Justifies.

