Know how to communicate, reach agreements, forge a commitment … how to recognize that our love as a couple is true

Is there true and lasting love? Until not long ago it was believed that love is like a kind of roller coaster, whose first phase of vertiginous ascent does not usually last beyond a year or two, and then goes to a plateau phase or, in the worst case scenario , of descent. However, a 2009 study by a team from Stony Brook University in New York and published in Times Online found that there are couples who can keep the flame of passion burning after many years of relationship.

The experts performed brain scans on several couples who had been together for 20 years to compare them with those of couples who had just started a relationship and concluded that one in ten mature couples had the same chemical reaction as couples who were in that first love phase.

But, what then is the formula so that passion, illusion and love do not decline over the years and to distinguish true love from that which is not? Couples therapists conclude that ‘the secret’ is not to focus the relationship exclusively on the intensity of the physical attraction but in work constantly and consciously on other fundamental aspects to consolidate it.

One of the main ones would be good communication between both. That of understanding each other without the need to say a word may be possible at certain times but the realistic thing is to think that, sooner or later, they may arise conflicts or misunderstandings completely natural between two people and that the best way to solve them is by talking, each one exposing their point of view, practicing active listening with the other party and understanding that the other also has their feelings. On the contrary, not talking, not listening to each other, not controlling emotions … can lead to excessively passionate behaviors that will end up making a dent in the relationship.

The previous point is closely related to the need to establish a friendship relationship as well as a commitment between both parties. Everything cannot be left to passion or spontaneity. As important as physical attraction is, a couple is also there to share concerns and concerns, help each other, enjoy their mere presence, share experiences together, discover new things … All this brings stability to the relationship and brings with it the desire to be with the other person not out of necessity or ties but in a free and conscious way. It is all these moments that will give rise to commitment, to the desire to build something together and implement future plans in the medium and long term, such as moving in together, having children, moving to another city or country to start a new stage. in common…

Specialists also consider that for love towards the other to be lasting and true, it is essential that before self-love is worked. If a person has self-esteem problems, not valued or known enough, it can lead to the establishment of a dependent relationship that will be very far from true love. A couple is not there to make up for a lack of their own or to heal wounds from the past. That is why it is important to love yourself in order to later learn to love others without toxicities involved.

Also important not idealize the other or try to make them our clone but to learn to love him with everything we like about him but also with his flaws, his mistakes, his imperfections, his gaffes and his shadows. When you are in a relationship, it is important to be realistic, understand that people are not perfect and that relationships are not perfectInstead, they go through ups and downs.

Knowing how to live together and overcome those low moments of the relationship is one of the greatest proofs that the love between two people is strong, real and true: the ability of both to negotiate and reach agreements, to put themselves in the place of the other and understand their needs, to propose possible alternatives to solve the problems and not to turn their back on what is happening creating more friction.

And finally, understand that a relationship is not based on a power game or that one is above the other but on the balance between both members. If there is control by one of the parties, lack of trust or freedom, reproaches, deceit, emotional manipulation or abuse in any of its forms, it cannot be called love nor is it true.