Robert Pattinson: know his training and diet to embody in Batman | Reform

Have the Body for him Dark Knight It should not be easy, so we will introduce you to everything Robert Pattinson does to to give life Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie « The Batman » directed by Matt Reeves.

Accepting a superhero role is perhaps one of the most challenging for an actor, because they must change their physique completely sometimes.

Some examples They are Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Captain America, Henry Cavill as Superman, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

It may interest you: Robert Pattinson starts a fire in his own house, blows up the microwave

Now Robert Pattinson is added to the list, who will bring to life Bruce Wayne in The Batman, the solo movie about the DC watcher directed by Matt Reeves.

But there is a question that many ask themselves: how do these actors achieve such a body formed and muscular?

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Luckily, the magazine Healthy For Men It has revealed the training and diet that Roberto Pattinson follows to play Batman.

According to the magazine, for the actor to have gotten abs so quickly, he carried out a training regular five minute cardio.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Subsequently, a circuit of ABS, push-ups dumbbell sides, double crunches and the exercises known as Superman.

All of the above mentioned in three series of 25 repsjust like Pattinson has also done careers about 5 to 10 kilometers three times a week.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In addition, like going to the gym, he has also done military routines with sandbags on the beach and has practiced boxing.

Regarding diet, the actor had to cut down on alcohol and has removed the processed meat and the fried food to speed up your physical transformation.

You can also read: Robert Pattinson could star in the new Twilight movie

Until now the change has not been fully seen Robert, so we will have to wait for his incredible physical change until the film is released, which is planned to be released at the end of next year.