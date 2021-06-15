Know from a fingerprint if the person used cocaine or only touched it

It appears that the forensic police and other specialists will soon be able to have a reliable way to discern by re-analysis of a fingerprint not only whether or not the person who left it was in contact with cocaine, but, if so, whether or not they used cocaine. or just touched her.

An international team that includes researchers from the University of Surrey, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) and the company Ionoptika Ltd, the three entities in the United Kingdom, has managed to identify characteristics in fingerprints that allow them to differentiate between whether they were left by people that they only touched cocaine and if they were left behind by people who ingested the drug. The distinction between one situation and the other can be made even if the hands that left the prints were not washed.

This represents an advance with respect to what was achieved in a previous investigation carried out at the aforementioned university. In 2020, researchers from this institution were able to determine the difference between touching a drug and ingesting it in fingerprints, but only if the person had washed their hands before leaving the print. Given that a suspect at the crime scene is unlikely to wash their hands before leaving their fingerprints, the new breakthrough made by Melanie Bailey’s team constitutes a significant advantage for coroners.

Using high-resolution mass spectrometry, cocaine and its primary metabolite, benzoylecgonine, can be detected in fingerprints generated after ingestion or contact with cocaine. Benzoylecgonine is a substance that is produced in the body when cocaine is ingested, and it is essential to distinguish those who have used the drug from those who have handled it.

A microscope suitable for the type of analysis required in the new study. (Photo: Ionoptika Ltd)

Bailey and his colleagues present the main technical details of their progress in the academic journal Analyst, under the title “Imaging mass spectrometry: a new way to distinguish dermal contact from administration of cocaine, using a single fingerprint.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)