One more Thursday we come with a new episode of Connecting, the Andro4all podcast where we talk about Android, Google, the smartphones of the moment as well as all the most important news of the moment. Last week we talked with our colleague Christian Collado about how to make better photographs, today we bring you a quite special episode.

On the one hand, because we are celebrating a year with all of you – the first nerves are far from talking about the 2019 Google I / O – and on the other hand because Today we are talking about one of the most anticipated devices of the year, the POCO F2 Pro.

How about the POCO F2 Pro? Find out with us in Connecting, episode 54

POCO F1 was a revolution at the time. Xiaomi managed to bring to the market a phone with the characteristics of a top of the range at a mid-range and even low price. Of course a lot has changed since then and the new POCO F2 Pro has not been the same revolution as its predecessor, but that does not mean that it will not be a real success. Stay with us to know everything that will undoubtedly be the phone of the moment.

On the other hand we will also talk about other interesting topics such as the one caught the CEO of Xiaomi using an iPhone and about the extension by Trump of the veto to Huawei until 2021.

And to you, what do you think of the new POCO F2 Pro?

