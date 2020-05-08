Anitta, Sabrina Sato, Lexa and Rodrigo Faro had humorous or curious sides in the kitchen revealed by their respective parents. Did you know that the host of RecordTV hates raisins in rice? And that the ‘Bola Rebola’ singer loves to make pizza for the family? Purepeople gathered these and more curiosities in the following article!

Anitta, Sabrina Sato, Lexa and Rodrigo Faro: what do these celebrities have in common? Parents passionate about cooking and who delivered their gastronomic curiosities. Mother of the owner of the hit “Sapequinha”, Darlin Ferrattry delivered, for example, that the singer ‘s weight loss process – which lost about 16 kilos in 4 months after adhering to a healthier diet – made her more careful with the menu. “Lexa is a lot of work to eat. About eight months ago, she dried up, right?”, She said in a relaxed chat on the Youtube channel Nestlé Recipes.

Lexa is allergic to garlic

One of the foods that doesn’t come close to the family kitchen is garlic. “We are allergic to garlic, and it happened that she ate something with garlic in the dressing room and looked bad. So I do my best so that when she arrives, everything is the way she likes it,” explained the artist’s mother, featured in its debut at Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival 2020.

Anitta is a handful of pizzaiola, says Painitto

And did you know that the voice of “Vai Malandra” rocks preparing pasta? Who delivered it was Mauro Machado, father of the carioca. “Anitta makes some delicious pizzas, when there is not even a small piece left,” said the businessman.

Despite getting heavy in training, the young woman also does not give up the delicacies made by the patriarch. “She always asks me to go there to cook for her, Renan, my middle son, learned to cook with me. And now I discovered Felipe, who wants to spend the weekend learning because he doesn’t cook anything”, Painitto says about the eldest son, discovered by the family last year

Sabrina Sato is a porridge fan

With an intense routine even in the quarantine, Sabrina Sato is another who does not give up a dish taught by Dona Kika. “She puts just a little bit of milk, water and oats on the fire. She doesn’t put sugar or anything. When she wants to eat candy, she makes this porridge and it looks like she’s eating a dish of the gods. As she works out a lot, this recipe is great because it kills hunger “, reveals the matriarch of Sato Rahal.

Rodrigo Faro hates raisin on rice

Mother of Danilo and Rodrigo Faro, Vera Faro had fun telling the lack of aptitude of the presenter with the pans. “Danilo does a lot of good things, his pave is delicious, his honey bread too. Now Rodrigo … just eat!”, He exclaimed about Maria’s father, Helena and Clara, whose resemblance to

Vera Viel

yielded comments on the web. The eldest son’s preferences were also revealed: “Rodrigo likes salty, really food. He loves parmigiana fillet or stroganoff with rice. But it has to be white rice. For Christmas, for example, which is my favorite date in the year, I have to make rice separately for Rodrigo, because if he has raisins or carrots he doesn’t eat “.

(By Marilise Gomes)

