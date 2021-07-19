Know and win: Juanjo Cardenal, the mythical ‘voice over’ of ‘Know and win’, leaves the contest after 24 years

Updated 07/18/2021 – 20:44

Juanjo Cardenal, the hysterical ‘voice over’ of ‘To know and to win’ has announced that next Wednesday will be his last day in the contest presented by Jordi Hurtado because at 71 years of age he has decided to retire. The person who will replace him as of Thursday after 24 years in the program will be the journalist Elisenda Roca.

Born in Madrid in 1950, Juanjo Cardenal has been one of the most emblematic voices of Spanish Television. The announcer was in charge of opening the longest-running program on television in Spain every day and also who He formulated the questions and solved them in the event that the contestants did not answer them correctly.

Known as ‘the invisible’ or ‘the wise’, Juanjo Cardenal thus puts an end to a professional career marked by his unmistakable voice and that has had in ‘Saber y Ganar’ his high point, although his collaboration in ‘If I know I do not come’ should also be highlighted. another contest that aired on TVE between 1985 and 1988 and was also presented by Jordi Hurtado.

Despite the fact that Juanjo Cardenal himself has been giving clues during the last days through social networks, the news has been confirmed this weekend in ‘It’s not just any day’, the National Radio of Spain space presented by Carles Mesa, where it has also been announced that the person in charge of replacing him as the new voice of ‘Saber y Ganar’ will be Elisensa Roca.

Elisensa Roca was born in Barcelona 58 years ago and presented the emblematic ‘Cifras y Letras’ for which she won an Antena de Oro in 1994, The Catalan journalist has also worked at Antena 3, on the regional television station TV3, has also done radio, directed plays, is the author of several books, a university professor and performs film dubbing and advertising.

“Elisenda Roca is a very careful crack. How lucky we are to have her. I only put the carpet … the rest she will put it for our delight. Elisenda … all yours with my affection and admiration”, Juanjo Cardenal himself has underlined about his substitute in ‘Know and win’ on his Twitter account.