Communication is a variable of marketing, as a means to reach consumers. This is much clearer and better conceptualized than in most marketing texts, in which promotion is the activity of promoting or promoting through messages.

According to the Content Marketing 2019 Content Manufacturing study: benchmarks, budgets and trends, from the Content Marketing Institute, 51 percent of companies are still not very clear about the structure of this content and are focused on talking about themselves without prioritize consumer needs.

It will always be important to locate the position of the company and know what the service or product it offers is. But for content to have an effect on the consumer, it is essential that this highlights what it is about, the way in which they will solve the consumer’s problem or need, satisfy their needs.

The main thing is to know the client, having a demographic or cultural partner analysis will help us build their profile and start from here. He is the center and how customers see the brand is the most important thing. So although it is easier to target a single target, the truth is that when all the information is broken down, it is most likely that different targets will come out linked by a single thread.

5 variables to achieve good communication:

· Advertising: advertising has become a financial instrument of the press, going from being an additional resource to being part of trade policy. This means that it went from being an optional resource for some brands to being an indispensable step for any company or micro-company.

What is not surprising, because with the constant changes both technological and digital, more and more resources emerge within marketing that are part of a strategy.

· Sales promotion: creating a more emotional bond between the seller-customer will always be more beneficial than a superficial transaction. Both the sales funnel and the marketing funnel have the job to analyze and monitor customers.

Once the purchase has been completed it is time to create a loyalty relationship with your new customer. The treatment you have towards him is very important, if you give him a space to comment on his experience you will let him know that it is important, if you give him some recognition or advantage of being a frequent client he will not want to look in the competition.

· Public relations: with the aim of promoting a favorable image of the company or products. For example, the job of the community manager is precisely to create content for your social networks and make them grow to increase the number of potential customers.

· Personal sales: this is direct, personal and interactive communication between seller and buyers.

As extra points is inbound logistics, development operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, as well as after-sales service. The success of the brand will depend on how you use this chain.

In this we find the infrastructure of the company as the main point, from finance, planning, among other points, after this I followed the management of human resources, the development of technologies and training, in addition to supplies.

· Direct Marketing: it is used from postal mail, telephone or fax to reach the consumer, but also email or internet is used to communicate directly or request a response.

The process of making new products, inventory management, order processing until delivery and customer service are the processes to consider to achieve success and that will help you win loyal customers.

