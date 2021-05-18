Know all the love history Ariana Grande

They have stolen Ariana Grande’s heart, here’s the list!

Graham phillips it was his first love. They began their relationship when Ariana was 14 years old and it was with the actor with whom she gave her first kiss, their relationship lasted 3 years.

Ari dated the actor Josh Hutcherson from the hunger games! Everything came up at the end of 2011. Ariana denied it.

The singer and group member The Janoskians, Jai brooks, They started their relationship in 2012 and ended it in 2013, but in 2014 they decided to give their love another chance, but it didn’t work out.

The member of the band The Wanted, Nathan Sykes, conquered Ariana’s heart in 2013, during the singer’s first separation with Jai Brooks.

With the rapper Big Sean He came out after his breakup with Sykes, as he was his friend for many years and was very supportive of his grandfather’s death.

After Big Sean, Ari briefly dated one of her dancers named Ricky alvarez. They dated just over a year before breaking up for no apparent reason.

Her relationship with the rapper Mac Miller He was born after a friendship they had maintained since 2013 and it was until 2016 that they confirmed their love.

In 2018, Ariana ended their relationship after saying it had become “toxic.” Miller died in September of that same year.

The same month that Grande broke up with Miller, she began a relationship with the comedian. Pete davidson.

The couple quickly became inseparable long before confirming their engagement within weeks of dating.

Within months of getting engaged, Ari and Pete parted ways. Pete even deleted his Instagram account and rumors came out that it had ended in a bad way.

We have hardly seen her (more than in some Instagram photos) with Dalton gomez, first her boyfriend and then fiancé, with whom she has been dating since January 2020.

They have married the same way they started: intimately, with their closest relatives and without photographers.