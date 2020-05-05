Like other industries, the gaming sector has been integrated into the technological revolution to change games of chance via the Internet. Taking advantage of the advantages offered by this network and its great reach, an industry has been created that moves millions of euros every year: online gambling and sports betting.

In Spain, online casinos have been legally regulated since 2012 and their popularity has increased by leaps and bounds every year. During the health crisis that we are going through, this industry and other types of online games have grown much more because people are looking for new forms of fun, as explained in this link.

These portals are preferred among young adults to spend a moment of fun and adrenaline, anytime, anywhere. Next, we will tell you what are the advantages that they offer users compared to traditional casinos.

Why are online casinos so popular?

Since ancient times, gambling has been part of our culture. The adrenaline that is generated by betting money in a game or a match is a very attractive feeling for many people. Until a while ago, the only way to access this was through traditional casinos or betting houses, so their attendance was limited.

With online casinos, gambling and betting have been more democratized, since they are accessible to anyone who has a device connected to the Internet, such as a computer, a mobile phone or a tablet. This wide accessibility has considerably increased the number of players, in addition to the security and variety advantages offered by these portals.

In online casinos, customers can rest assured that their personal and banking information is safe, as these web pages use highly sophisticated data encryption systems. In addition, they allow you to keep better control of the money you spend and earn, thanks to the possibility of seeing the different transactions, unlike traditional casinos.

Another benefit of online casinos is the great variety that you can find. There are many companies that offer this gaming system so that you can find the best live casino for you. And in each of those portals you will also find many games in different versions, to suit your personal taste and preferences.

Know the most chosen games

In its online version, the most popular games are still the classics of the casino: roulette, slot machines and black jack. These games are highly sought after for their ease, visual appeal and because they maintain their original essence, although they add new features thanks to the applied technology of this type of casino.

Within these new casinos sports betting is also very popular, which allows you to play money in different national and international tournaments. In recent years, eSports tournaments have also been added, which has gained even more relevance during the current pandemic in the world, as mentioned in this article.

Every year the number of worldwide players in online casinos increases considerably, denoting the great success of this industry in the online sector. Attracted by its advantages, amenities and wide variety of activities, the online casino industry is positioned as the future of gambling in our society.

