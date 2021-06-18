Knotless and Curly Box Braids for 2021

TBH, there’s nothing like some lengthy, knotless box braids. Not only are they super pretty (I mean, who doesn’t how they absolutely sway), but without those tight knots at the start of each braid, there’s also a lot less tension on your natural hair and scalp. And if that’s not enough to convince you that this style is the best, let me just remind you that knotless box braids can be worn in so many ways—Like, they’re a legit A + in the versatility department.

Case in point: This weeks’ Braid Up look from hairstylist Kamary Mingo takes this classic look to the next level with some cute and curly ends. My favorite part? The texture difference on the ends will make updos and ponytails look even bouncier and more voluminous. Peep the video above and you’ll see what I mean.

Wanna try out this style? Here are a few things to keep in mind to make your look absolutely killer:

1. Start by detangling your hair. There’s always going to be some level of prep work when it comes to protective styles — and that includes the detangling process. It can be a pretty exhausting task, I know, but working a hydrating detangler or leave-in conditioner through your hair with a proper comb makes things a bit easier.

2. Curl your extensions with flexi rods. Rather than using pre-curled braiding hair to achieve the ends on this style, just use some good ol ‘flexi rods. Wrap up the unbraided ends and dip them in hot water for a couple of minutes, then just towel dry and unroll.

3. Snip your flyaways. After your braids are finished, get acquainted with a pair of mini scissors and trim off any unwanted braiding hair. Promise: It’s a tiny step that makes a major difference.

4. Don’t forget the hair clips. You need to try out a cute updo with this lengthy protective style, so invest in some nice clips that won’t damage your box braids. That way, you don’t need to sacrifice the longevity of the look when you’re trying out fun ponytails or buns.

