Official Knockout Gauntlet Match for Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling added a new bout to the Slammiversary card this afternoon, making the Knockout division’s second bout official for its upcoming PPV, with a gauntlet match of ten fighters where the winner will be the next number one contender.

The following fighters will participate in this fight: Taya Valkyrie, Kylie Rae, Tasha Steelz, Susie, Rosemary, Nevaeh, Kimber Lee, Kiera Hogan, Havok, and Alisha Edwards. In total 10 fighters who will seek to get the option to fight for the title of the company.

BREAKING: A # 1 Contenders Knockouts Gauntlet match is OFFICIAL for #Slammiversary on July 18th! @WeAreRosemary vs. @ nevaehOi4k vs. @realsuyung vs. @ HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @TheTayaValkyrie vs. @RealTSteelz vs. @MrsAIPAlisha vs. @IamKylieRae vs. @ Kimber_Lee90 vs. @FearHavok! pic.twitter.com/7xjBrhA8fr – IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 29, 2020

As we already know in the PPV we will have the fight for the Knockouts title where the current champion, Jordynne Grace will defend the same against Deonna Purrazzo.

With this fight there are already four fights announced for the event with the X-Division title match between Willie Mack vs Chris Bey and the fight for the world title, which will surely undergo several changes between now and the day of the show, confirmed.

In addition we already know that Impact Wrestling announced that a former world champion of the company will make his return in this show and we should not rule out the arrival of some more former WWE fighter like Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows or Taynara Conti.

