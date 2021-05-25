Knives robbed famous M&M chocolate shop among children in Times Sq, New York

A thief entered the famous chocolate shop M & M’s World frequented by children, took out a knife to steal three pairs of socks and threatened to stab a guard of the establishment located in Times Square, the tourist heart of New York.

According to police sources, the suspect put the life of the guard at risk for steal merchandise valued at just $ 18 at the large M&M candy and clothing store located on Broadway and West 48th St, just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the New York Post reported.

A security guard caught him, prompting the man to pull a knife from him before fleeing. The suspect was wearing a black shirt, black pants, gray shoes, a black baseball cap, and a gray backpack. No injuries were reported.

The NYPD has not provided images of the author of the robbery, who remains at large. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.

