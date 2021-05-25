Knitted swimsuit, Celia Lora joins fashion and boasts charms | INSTAGRAM

The gorgeous Mexican driver Celia Lora has moved her beloved audience by sharing a video, in which the young woman shines in one of her knitted swimsuits some that have been very fashionable lately.

For this reason we could say that Celia has joined the trend and has decided that the best thing would be to use that type of swimsuit to show off to show off as much as her fans like.

It’s about a short video that barely lasts a few seconds in which he was in charge of modeling that knitted swimsuit white with pink, some shades that really fit her very well hello pretty girl who was also giving an important announcement.

And it is that the model is also visiting San Luis Potosi And he will be participating in an event in which he says he will do “dirty things”, something that the fans he has in that city of Mexico are really excited about.

It seems that the young woman also took the opportunity to visit different hotels in the town to take advantage of the time and practice her skills of influencer and we say that because surely he is already preparing an endless photoshoot that will be sharing the next few days.

That’s right, we were able to see some videos in which we saw behind the scenes of the preparation of this photo shoot that will surely last a few more days on his official Instagram profile.

And it is that the occasion that he visited Tulúm I also carried out the same activity, he took many photographs and was uploading them little by little to his profile, always captivating and surprising the users who came to see it.

We can practically assure you that in the coming weeks we will have many different photographs of the young woman in this place always posing from the best corners and of course working in collaboration with the hotel to receive a few visits.

This situation is very good for the hotel and the city, because since the world situation began, tourism had to stop completely and now that it is being carried out again, of course with all possible security measures, it is It is very important for this type of influencer to dedicate themselves to sharing their experience and how safe it can be.

Of course there are users who consider that for no reason they would travel, unless they have already prepared with the corresponding vaccine. It seems that Celia Lora is actually doing very well with the subject and has managed to walk more than expected this year and continue to monetize, after a year of living totally at home and practically not going out.