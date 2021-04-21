Knights of the Old Republic will return in remake form; confirm its development – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Fans of Star wars have been hearing and reading rumors for years about a new version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic(KOTOR)Even as in a movie, but now it seems that a remake of the cult RPG is in the works.

The reporter from Bloomberg Jason Schreier confirmed that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It is real, but did not want to reveal more details But according to what he said, the project will not be in the hands of EA, but Aspyr Media will take the lead.

The studio supposedly commissioned worked in 2013 on updating the mobile version of KOTOR, although recently we have also heard rumors that BioWare is the one working on the renewed version.

At the end of 2020 a fan of Star wars made an online request to convince EA Y Disney to develop a remake of KOTOR and now that this report has emerged, the petition has regained strength and at the moment has more than 19 thousand signatures.

Information from: El Heraldo de México